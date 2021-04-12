Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 12, 2021

Today is Monday 12 April 2021, Tithi Amavasya till 07:59 thereafter Prathama Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Pieces till 11:28 thereafter in Aries. Today is Somvati Amavasya

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 11:28 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 11:28 Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ch, L. Lucky Number will be 3. Will be little stubborn, hobbies likes arts sports music will be priority.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read / Chant Om Namah Shivay. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.