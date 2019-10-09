Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 09, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Recent events have turned you into new person. Earlier, your behaviour was often boorish and aggressive, often bordering on selfishness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Neighbours, community, friends and acquaintances approach you with their problems as they realise that you genuinely care about them and are ready to go out of your way to help them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have a great sense of style and impeccable manners and you present a picture of true success. Money matters are on the right track and there is harmony in domestic affairs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There will be good tuning between you and your colleagues at work place and you will be able to solve some stuck projects or assignments with the help of them.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Enthusiasm and confidence will increase after spending time and sharing some issues with your life partner. Speedy moves in politics and social activities will gain profit and fame.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Overseeing deadlines might tarnish your image for the worst. Concentrate on the work at hand and get the goodwill of authorities and peers.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Travelling with family or friends is likely. You are self-confident and ambitious. Today you will enjoy with your family dear ones. New ideas can be achievable.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will resolve the relationships with your loved ones. Strong chances of good future for sportsperson and actors. You will in the spotlight in the social and political sector.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Avoid taking risks today. Today try to finish your work before afternoon. You should be reserved mind at the end of the day. Take care of health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Get involved in activities that will be fun for the whole family. New romantic relationships will develop. Family life is good. Accept the inevitable and trust yourself.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Those looking for a partner may get good marriage proposals.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today it can cause the odd problem if you promise more than you can deliver. There will be an increase in power. Single will find it easy to meet members of the opposite sex.

