Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 08, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Consult with your associates before making any decision or a commitment to clients. Travelling will be hectic. Take care of health. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will have a smooth schedule. Problems in the workplace might get solved. Buying and selling of goods will be beneficial today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your intelligence will shine more than your academic skills. People in the technical field may solve big problems with ease. Your seniors will get impressed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will get the support from your friends and loved ones and this will boost your confidence. Take care of your health. Meditate and relax, it will make you happy.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your primary focus is internal healing at this time. Anger which has been buried in the past may be surface now and might hurt other’s sentiment. Try to keep your calm.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Whatever hard work you have done in the past to retain your position will get appreciated now. Major decisions with clients to get new contracts will be successful today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Help of friends in solving financial issues will boost your sentiments. Politics at workplace will get reduced. Misunderstandings will get resolved. Buying a new vehicle is on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today gains are predicted from partnership and colleagues. Some of you will buy a new house. Think twice before choosing your partner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Unexpected gains are possible in the stock market. Health will be troublesome today. Any sort of dealings will not be successful. Family life will be happy.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your imaginative qualities will make your romantic life colourful. Domestic issues need proper attention. All your insecurities and personal complexes worries will diminish slowly.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are fond of living an aristocratic life. You will learn not to be confrontational in your approach to people hence, you could face problems from people in your workplace.

