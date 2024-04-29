 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 30, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / entertainment/study.

Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports /medical/ politics/ govt job will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones.

Health: some people may suffer from heat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel, invest and expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle / travel

Career: People in fields like tourism / education/ property / vehicle will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with family / isolation from family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / weakness.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Expect expenditure for investments/ travel/ communication

Career: People in fields like tourism/communication / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive. Fathers/ brothers advice may help you

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / weakness

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to see growth in power.

Finance: Today is the day to achieve financial stability.

Career: People from fields like politics / govt / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee / eye / fever

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / invest/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /education/ health /business.

Career: People from fields like medical/ social / govt / bank /tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey / pilgrimage / religious event is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from fever/ eye problem / head ache.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so be careful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ medical bill/ travel.

Career: People from fields like occult science/ insurance /hardware/ repairing / doctors, and surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Health issues/ disputes with Father/ elder siblings Is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ heart problems / back pain/eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will balance commercial and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / family.

Career: People from politics / social / repair work / govt / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / Lumber pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is a positive day from career side.

Finance: Expect expenditure for job/ business/ health

Career: People from banking / Hotel /medical /govt /politics/ social work will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute /ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / back pain / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / premiums/ entertainment /education

Career: People from medical / sports/ travel /entertainment / politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ill health of father/ children is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problem

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today you may face problems in family/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ house/ vehicle.

Career: People from medical/ automobile/ construction/education will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Back pain / chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will try to balance family and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ communication / family.

Career: People from communication/ travel / politics/ medical / social work field will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / chest pain / ear problem.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: People from medical / bank / hotel / politics / govt will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute / ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye / tooth ache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

