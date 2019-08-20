Horoscope

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Arians generally have a broad forehead and muscular body. Short term gains are possible in the retail business. Spending time with your partner will reduce some stress.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are ambitious and you set your goals soon, but the only thing you need is hard work which is lagging behind. Concentration in studies is necessary otherwise failure is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There could be a happy occasion in your family which may bring them together. You can improve your luck by reducing stress and increasing your efforts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should consult an exterior counsellor for crucial questions. Your confidence level will be high. Students will have a good day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

If you’re thinking of starting a business you may find new contacts today which will be helpful to you. Those in the agriculture sector will gain today. Romance is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Listening rather than talking to one’s partner is a must which would help you to balance the relationship so that the bonds are kept intact without any damages.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

It is possible that all the problems you were annoyed with for a long time will snowball rapidly. An explosion of emotions is most likely to happen. Avoid night driving today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be able to divert your partner’s attention from the current situation; this will release some tensions at home. Efforts taken by students will help them shine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will have a balanced approach to personal life. Moderate results are indicated with respect to finances and that is because of the presence of unnecessary expenses.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will establish a good working relationship with colleagues and bosses. This will help you to get important projects on your side and even appreciation from seniors.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will do the best while your professionalism shines through. If more than one opportunity of financial gain presents itself, choose the least risky and a permanent one.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will grow in terms of responsibilities and authority. Obtain the maximum of carried out works currently. You will arrive at the fence on projects more quickly.

