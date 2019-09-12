Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 12, 2019

<p>Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely. Spending quality time with friends or relatives are on the cards.</p>.<p>Your careless attitude may hurt your loved ones. Don't stress yourself over petty issues. Health needs your attention.</p>.<p>You might feel uncomfortable while discussing important points with your clients today. Avoid legal settlements if possible. Injuries or stomach related issues may affect your health.</p>.<p>Business related issues may get solved today. Take decisive action to enhance work profile. Use opportunities to build contacts. Prioritise your relationships.</p>.<p>Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards. You would find peace with your spouse and will understand him/her better in the due course of time.</p>.<p>There are meetings, collaborations and many monetary deals waiting to be finalised by you. You will make money and expand in a big way.</p>.<p>Increment or bonus which was pending may come your way in a short while. Interest in opposite sex may increase and this may lead to a love affair. Travel is on the cards.</p>.<p>If in business or at workplace seniors give you a firm spot on which to stand and you will move the earth. Today work will keep you busy.</p>.<p>Friend or person in authority will give an opportunity. Love, at first sight, is likely. Seniors will be highly appreciative of your hard work but enemies may create problems.</p>.<p>Your professional and personal life will bloom. Try to spend some quality time with your family. Singles may find their prospective match. Meditation is a must for you.</p>.<p>You may find someone special who will curb your loneliness and chances is that he/she may become your soul mate. Those in the field of constructions will have a good day.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>