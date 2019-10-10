Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 10, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The more you enjoy what you do the more you will prosper, so make the most of opportunities to turn a side-line or hobby into cash. Keep your mind calm and avoid quarrels.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Use your common sense before purchasing or investing in something big. Students will have a good day. Health will be fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will have a busy schedule today, so plan things accordingly. Family members may expect so much from you. Health issues may slowly move towards recovery.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your health may get affected because of mental anxieties. You should give service of some kind to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

People related to the automobile industry, the cotton industry or import-export related sector will have a good day at work. There will opportunity opening soon to you in sports and acting sector.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be high on enthusiasm. Profits through speculation are possible. You may easily convince clients and this will make you gain big profits.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be able to sort out problems on your own. You will also understand what actually love and relationships mean what you want from them and who are your friends and partners.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There is no harm in apologising if you have to; in fact, it makes you an even bigger person. You will earn well but your expenditures shall be equivalent to it.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Competition is everywhere and every sector, so to get the success you need luck and hard work. Luck is with you all you have to do is work hard. Writers will do well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. Artists will be getting new assignments or contracts to sign in. Journalists and retailers will earn name and fame.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your ambition increases pleasantly. You are more enterprising, and you seek to expand your business or work pursuits, quite willingly by putting extra efforts.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There could be health issues which need attention and wild mood swings too. Too much of work pressure may confuse you and you may commit a mistake. Avoid outside food.

