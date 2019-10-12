Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
If thinking of starting any new business you may find new contacts today which will be helpful to you. Those in agriculture sector will gain today. Romance is in the air.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
There is happiness and contentment today. The money angle continues to be in sharp focus. Your health will be also fine today. Your ideas will work well at your work place.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your focus will be today on domestic issues and to bring them to completion. Romantic relationship with your partner will be fine. There will be success for students in engineering field.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals. This will also incur you immense losses to you in terms of money. Finances are targeted with both intelligence and enthusiasm.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts with large financial gains. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help you solving your problems that will boost your confidence.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your calculations will be accurate and will go as per your plans. Financial stability will be there. Creation of something new by yourself will surprise your seniors. Travelling is likely.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your ability to bounce back from the toughest situations will win you many admires. Take care of health today. Wedding bells are ringing for some.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You are inclined to get a ambitious partner with a beneficial influence. There is profit to be made from the export sector. There is successful completion of projects and a flurry of activity at all levels.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Sagittarians like to play with danger. They are also known for their terrific memory. Take on the impossible challenges but stay focused on details and you will emerge smiling. There could be very few obstacles.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
There may be a sense or an urge to clean-up and re-organize things in order now. Extravagance also worries you as you are unable to put your expenses in line with your income. You are advised to keep a strong check on your expenses.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Today is the day to learn the art of negotiation. Aquarians are ever smiling and are god listeners and are outspoken unselfish and friendly. Today the money flow will be god.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will feel little relax as some of your tensions are going to get vanish there will gains through speculation you will also get new opportunity in job.