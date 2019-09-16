Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 16, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Despite a possible change of job/career, you will find yourself financially stable. Property purchase or inheritance is likely. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Business proposals or good contracts may come to your way. Aim for long-term business contracts and check the documents carefully before dealing. Travelling is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your life partner and your friends will support you and try to release some of your stress. They may also help you financially. Those in sports or acting may get a good opportunity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will have success in all your endeavours and may have gained from various sources. Your professional life will soon come on track. Students will do well today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Some formal relationship may turn into friendship. Business people may get new projects for their firm. Those in the agricultural sector will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will get good fame in sports and culture. Self-confidence will help you soar new heights. Singles or those who are looking forward to getting married should wait for better options.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Increased work pressure will trigger anxiety and stress. It is advisable that you plan your schedule properly. Prepare yourself before going for important meetings.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may hear some complaints against you and this will probably spoil your mood. Don’t lose your calm. Pay attention to your health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your sources of earning may get squeezed whereas you may not be able to control expenditures. Your popularity is at risk and people may start disliking you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your endeavours can increase your profits and will strengthen your financial status. You are proficient and clever, due to which you could achieve triumph through your efforts.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Volatility will be there in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving a vehicle. Those in sports and the acting sector should take care of their health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

On the romantic front, be tactful if you want to avoid problems at home. Be more available for your relatives, you will have enough opportunity to resume the race later.

