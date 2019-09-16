Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 16, 2019

<p>Despite a possible change of job/career, you will find yourself financially stable. Property purchase or inheritance is likely. Romantic relationship will be fine today.</p>.<p>Business proposals or good contracts may come to your way. Aim for long-term business contracts and check the documents carefully before dealing. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Your life partner and your friends will support you and try to release some of your stress. They may also help you financially. Those in sports or acting may get a good opportunity.</p>.<p>You will have success in all your endeavours and may have gained from various sources. Your professional life will soon come on track. Students will do well today.</p>.<p>Some formal relationship may turn into friendship. Business people may get new projects for their firm. Those in the agricultural sector will do well.</p>.<p>You will get good fame in sports and culture. Self-confidence will help you soar new heights. Singles or those who are looking forward to getting married should wait for better options.</p>.<p>Increased work pressure will trigger anxiety and stress. It is advisable that you plan your schedule properly. Prepare yourself before going for important meetings.</p>.<p>You may hear some complaints against you and this will probably spoil your mood. Don’t lose your calm. Pay attention to your health.</p>.<p>Your sources of earning may get squeezed whereas you may not be able to control expenditures. Your popularity is at risk and people may start disliking you.</p>.<p>Your endeavours can increase your profits and will strengthen your financial status. You are proficient and clever, due to which you could achieve triumph through your efforts.</p>.<p>Volatility will be there in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving a vehicle. Those in sports and the acting sector should take care of their health.</p>.<p>On the romantic front, be tactful if you want to avoid problems at home. Be more available for your relatives, you will have enough opportunity to resume the race later.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>