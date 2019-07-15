Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 15, 2019

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Legal issues may rise today and need complete attention. You might feel today that you have lost the support of people and may feel alone and depress. Avoid junk food.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Advice from close associates will help you gain clarity on vexing work or domestic issues. You may be thinking of taking up freelance projects to supplement your income.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Today Gemini’s can expect disputes at work place and at home with loved ones. Student’s studies might get disrupted. Pregnant women should be careful Take care of health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
There may be an expansion of living quarters, either through a move or through renovation. Court matter issues will get solved with the help of friends or experienced person.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive and you may gain good information and knowledge through social circles. Things will be profitable and stable in career.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Great developments are indicated on all fronts. A family reunion with loved ones is on the cards. Health will be good. Try to spend more time with your life partner.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
By taking charge of your life and coming across as someone reliable, you will succeed in gaining the respect and admiration of your colleagues and seniors. Trading in commodities will be profitable.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Health will gradually improve. Problems with co-workers friends are indicated at workplace. There will be short term financial gains and domestic life will be normal.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You are fallen in such a situation where you are trapped from all side by oppositions/enemies. There is one way to get out of it is to increase your spiritual power which will calm your mind and make you work on plans more efficiently.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You feel a strong pull to explore new facts of your personality. Till now you have focused on your work and home and have seen glimpses of complex emotional issues emerge.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You need a break from the hectic activities and event. Stress levels are high and you need to recuperate. You look at social work and may spend time at old people’s homes and other charities.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will feel great energy level in the responsibilities that you have to perform. However it would be advisable if you do not tire yourself with too much of pressure.