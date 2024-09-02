Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period September 7 To September 20 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest and actualise

You have the ability to create something truly magical in your life right now. The universe is supporting you with all the resources you need to turn your dreams into reality. Your energy is powerful, so channel it toward what you truly want. Embrace this moment with confidence, take action, and don’t forget to be grateful for all the blessings coming your way.

Taurus

The Moon: Intuition, feminine energy, deep feelings, illusions, and deception

Are you feeling moody, depressed or emotional? You could be going through a Moon phase. The advice is to connect with your innermost self, tap your intuitive energies, and release your fears. If you are feeling a sense of dread or caution towards someone or something, then you are probably right. Take time out and recharge. A salt water cleanse, chanting, meditation, prayer or simply listening to music will do the trick. Time to go internal.

Gemini

Knight of Swords Reversed: Over-confidence, impulsiveness, delay



Feeling lost, confused, or unsure about where you're headed? It’s normal to feel anxious or stressed when your career or personal relationships aren’t going the way you’d like. Now is the time to pause, reflect, and focus. By being honest with yourself and taking small steps, you can gradually bring clarity back into your life. Avoid acting impulsively or pretending everything is fine face the situation with honesty and patience.

Cancer

Queen of Pentacles: Mother figure, care, Feminine energy

This is a positive time for your finances, where you'll feel secure and satisfied. Your hard work is paying off. It also symbolizes a nurturing mother figure who always prioritizes her family and loved ones—a wise and caring woman. If you're juggling multiple family responsibilities, remember that you have the inner resources you need—just tap into them. The energy here is feminine, kind, grounded, and encourages you to connect with your natural rhythm.

Leo

Lovers: Complimentary energies, love relationships, choices

There is a beautiful cohesive energy in the air. Everything, especially relationships, feels balanced and harmonious. This period suggests unions and trust. It could also mean that life is presenting you with choices, and you need to determine how committed you are and what you truly want before making a decision. You’ll naturally gravitate toward what or who brings you a sense of balance and harmony.

Virgo

8 of Cups: Walk away from what doesn’t serve your highest purpose

This period signifies a turning point in your life when you are courageous enough to let go or walk away from people, jobs, and situations that don’t serve you. It's a conscious decision to move on. This process will help you to move to higher ground. You may feel emotional but know that this was necessary for your growth.

Libra

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities, bearer of good news related to money, career, education

Embrace new beginnings, especially in matters of finance, career, education, and business. Seize the opportunities that arise and build strong foundations with hard work and insight. With your youthful energy and enthusiasm, make the most of these chances to shape your future. Dive in confidently and create the life you envision with passion and dedication.

Scorpio

4 of Pentacles: Hold on, preserve, do not block, be open

This signifies being prudent and holding on. It also urges us to not block or be miser. Find a balance in managing wealth and other aspects of life. Being closed off can hinder progress. Don’t be stingy with money, love, praise or help. Do not live in the past and hold on to your issues or past hurts or regrets. Be open and embrace life.

Sagittarius

Strength: Patience, persistence



If you are recovering from an illness or dealing with a long-standing issue, remember that with persistence and patience, you'll overcome the challenge. Victory is within your reach, but it requires a quiet determination and steady effort. Though it may take some time, the outcome will be favorable. Approach the situation with maturity and patience, and you'll surely be rewarded.

Capricorn

Four of Swords: Rest, recuperate, put your swords down (literally)

Sometimes, what you need most is to take a step back, rest, and recover after a period of turmoil or relentless effort. It might also signal a time of ill health and convalescence. Allow yourself a break and embrace the idea of doing nothing. In the act of non-doing, there is a valuable form of doing.

Aquarius

9 of Wands: You have come a long way

Are you going through an ongoing battle? Know that now you have nearly reached the fag end. You may be feeling weary and drained but in the end, you will be triumphant. With perseverance and determination, you have managed to emerge victorious. Just a little time more. Hang in there.

Pisces

Two of Wands: Low self-esteem, doubt, indecisive, need for change

The winds of change are sweeping in and are you still standing in indecisiveness? it's time to stop hesitating. Build your self-esteem and confidence, and be brave enough to make your decisions. New opportunities and paths are waiting for you. Take charge and move forward. Take a stance.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)