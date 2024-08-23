Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period August 25 To September 6 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Page of Wands: Good news, new contracts, journeys

The coming days may bring some good news of imminent contracts, jobs, overseas travel or overseas admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. New opportunities are brewing. These could be nascent stages but they have potential to grow.

Taurus

Five of Pentacles: Financial hardship and insecurity

This period could signify financial hardships, poverty, and financial insecurity. You may feel a sense of loss and deprivation. For some, it could also signify a period where you could fracture your legs, suffer from knee pain or some issue which may hamper your agility. Not all is lost. Do not fall into despair. Push yourself to work your way to better times.

Gemini

Nine of Pentacles: Financial independence, hard work

You are fierce and independent and love wealth and resources. Look at your accomplishments, and feel happy and satisfied. Your hard work, discipline, and tenacity has helped you accomplish a lot in terms of resources and abundance. Material possessions are yours. This gives you a feeling of self-confidence, self-reliance, and gratitude.

Cancer

4 of Wands: Celebrations, home, good news

This period signifies a time of receiving good news. There will be a positive outcome after all the hard work. You will be celebrating. You could also attend spiritual or religious functions. Cherish these get-together and moments.

Leo

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy which allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, fiery yet dependable. Be trustworthy and define boundaries.

Virgo

Empress: Abundance, beauty, and fertility

Your Cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewellery and the finer things. Fertility and conception if you are trying to have a child. Pleasure and affairs perhaps a mistress. More so your garden is full of abundance of all

kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and Creativity. A fortunate time.

Libra

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, and partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business it takes two to tango and boy if they tango well then they can set the stage on fire. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Scorpio

Ace of Swords: Razor sharp focus

Cut through the lies, deceit, and confusion that may be there. Focus on what you want and where you want to be. This card asks us to use our intellect over our emotions and our head over our heart to take decisions. It’s an Ace so go full hog, victory will be yours.

Sagittarius

The Judgement: Resurrection, awakening, new beginnings

It’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed, almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go. It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Capricorn

Temperance: Balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Aquarius

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm

May you find success in all that you do. There is success backed by hard work and luck. There is a spark in relationships new or existing. Passion, enthusiasm, positive energy. There is excitement in the air. Fuel your desires, achieve something. Good vibes only.

Pisces

Queen of Pentacles: Mother figure, care, feminine energy

A good phase financially when you will feel secure and content. Your hard work will pay off. If your juggling too many family obligations the message is that you have the inherent required resources, just tap onto them. The energy of the card is feminine, kind, rooted and asks you to be in touch with your natural rhythm.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)