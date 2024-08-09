Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period August 10 to August 23 For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Readings |

Aries

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you sense victory? It's the sweet taste of success after a long struggle or overcoming every obstacle. A new journey or movement might be on the horizon too. You’re moving forward with positivity and certainty after conquering challenges. Your determination is evident. Hard work truly pays off. Stay focused and keep your course without getting sidetracked.

Taurus

Seven of Wands: Standing tall, withering the storm, staying on top of the situation

In the coming fortnight, you'll find that no matter what happens, you'll manage to stay on top of things. Your determination and bravery will help you get through any challenge. Trust your gut and stay true to what you believe.

Gemini

Seven of Cups: Many opportunities await you!

This period brings many opportunities! You need to sieve through them, carefully consider which ones will benefit you most, and act on those. Be careful not to be deceived by appearances and look beyond the obvious and not get swayed by illusions.

Cancer

Knight of Cups: Invitations, opportunities and offers.

Exciting times are ahead! You might be the one to bring new opportunities and offers, especially in creative fields. Your creativity is overflowing. Travel could be rewarding, so consider taking business or study trips. This is a great period for young people, with progress on the horizon. Romance could also be in the air, and you might meet someone special. Overall, things are moving forward.

Leo

4 of wands: Celebrations, Home, good news

This period brings good news and a positive outcome after all your hard work. You’ll have reasons to celebrate. There may also be spiritual or religious events, fostering a sense of community and belonging. You might hear beneficial news about a new home or property. Enjoy these gatherings and special moments. Cherish these get together and moments.

Virgo

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm. It’s a Yes!!

Success is coming your way, supported by hard work and a bit of luck. Expect a spark in your relationships, whether new or existing, with passion, enthusiasm, and positive energy. Excitement is in the air—fuel your desires and achieve your goals. Good vibes only!

Libra

Queen of cups: Warmth, loyalty, connections and intuition

Embrace these qualities consciously during this time. Reach out with warmth and grace to build genuine, amazing connections. People admire your loyalty and wisdom. Your intelligence and humility are your strengths. Take charge and work to improve every aspect of your life. Don’t let anyone take you for granted—you’re a queen!

Scorpio

Two of pentacles: Balance, juggle, keep it easy n light



This period asks you to keep things light and easy. You might need to juggle a bit and manage just enough. If you’re facing a financial pinch, being resourceful will help you get by. Try not to take things too personally. You may be very busy handling various aspects of your life, but this will pass. For some, this could be a time for journeys for some.

Sagittarius

Ace of cups: Love and emotional fulfilment

Your cup is running over! It's a wonderful time to give and receive love. Surround yourself with people, hobbies, and things that make you happy. Focus on your happiness and contentment. Take time to fulfil your needs and desires. Good news, new beginnings, and blessings might be just around the corner. Also, honour and cherish what you already have.

Capricon

Eight of pentacles: Hard work, diligence, apprenticeship and skills

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive in with diligence and focus—there are no shortcuts. Use this time to hone your skills and study, and success will follow. Be prepared for a challenging journey to become a master in your job or business. Commitment and concentration will lead you to greater achievements.

Aquarius

The High priestess: Spiritual enlightenment, wisdom, retreat.

This period signifies a time of retreat and reflection. Take time to delve within and trust your inner instincts, as things might not always be as they seem. It could also be a time for study, particularly of esoteric or spiritual subjects. You might feel like a hermit, but the energies urge you to seek answers from within. Women if this applies to you then maybe you may want to get a gynaecologist check up.

Pisces

The Moon: Intuition, feminine energy, deep feelings, illusions, and deception

Are you feeling moody, depressed, or emotional? You might be going through a Moon phase. Connect with your innermost self, tap into your intuitive energies, and release your fears. If you’re feeling uneasy or cautious about someone or something, you might be right. Take some time to recharge—try a salt water cleanse, chanting, meditation, prayer, or simply listening to music. It's a good time to focus on your inner self.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)