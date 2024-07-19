Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period July 20 to August 2 For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Readings |

Aries

High Priestess: Spiritual enlightenment, wisdom, retreat

This period signifies a time of retreat and reflection. Delve within. Trust your instincts. Sometimes, things may not appear as they truly are. This could also signify a period of study, especially esoteric and spiritual. You could feel like a hermit. The energies urge you to find answers from the inside out. Women, if this applies to you, then you may want to get a gynaecological check-up.

Taurus

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long-standing problem know that with persistence and patience, you will overcome the situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will most definitely be rewarded.

Gemini

Nine of Pentacles: Financial independence through hard work

You are feeling fierce and independent. You are currently appreciating your love, wealth and resources. Look at your accomplishments and feel happy and satisfied. Your hard work, discipline, and tenacity have helped you accomplish a lot in terms of resources and abundance. Material possessions are yours. This gives you a feeling of self-confidence, self-reliance and gratitude. Treat yourself. You deserve it.

Cancer

Ace of Swords: Razor-sharp focus

Cut through the lies, deceit and any confusion that may be there. Focus on what you want and where you want to be. This card asks us to use our intellect over our emotions and our heads over our hearts to make decisions. It’s an Ace so go full hog and victory will be yours.

Leo

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. Boy oh boy it’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go! It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Virgo

Temperance: Balance between spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from Angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Libra

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm. It’s a yes!

It’s an Ace. May you find success in all that you do. There is success backed by hard work and luck. There is a spark in relationships – new or existing. Passion, enthusiasm, and positive energy. There is excitement in the air. Fuel your desires; achieve. Good vibes only.

Scorpio

Queen of Pentacles: Mother figure, care, feminine energy

This signifies a good phase financially when you will feel secure and content. Your hard work will have paid off. It also represents a mother figure who always puts her family and loved ones first. A sensible lady. If you are juggling too many family obligations the message is that you have the inherent required resources, just tap into them. The energy of the card is feminine, kind, and rooted and asks us to be in touch with our natural rhythm.

Sagittarius

Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility

Your cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewellery, and the finer things. Fertility and conception if you are trying to have a child. Your garden is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and creativity. A fortunate time.

Capricorn

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all of the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy which allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, and fiery yet dependable. Health and vitality shine. Be trustworthy but define clear boundaries.

Aquarius

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business, it takes two to tango. And, if they get along well, they can set the stage on fire. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Pisces

Eight of Pentacles: Hard work, diligence, apprenticeship and skills

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive straight in with diligence and focus. There are no shortcuts to physical work. A time to hone your skills, study and then only success will be yours. Be an apprentice and go through the gruelling journey to become the master at your job, business, etc. Commitment and concentration will pave the way to greater things.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)

