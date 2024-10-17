Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period October 19 To November 1 For All Zodiac Signs

Andrii Rakov

Aries

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest and actualise

You have the power to create magic. The universe is providing you with all the resources necessary to shape the life you desire. Your energy is especially strong at this moment. With this comes the responsibility to wish, think, and manifest what you truly want. Embrace this opportunity with confidence and a heart full of gratitude!

Taurus

Page of Wands: Good news, new contracts, new journeys, news from overseas, early stages

The coming 15 days may throw up some good news of imminent contracts, jobs, overseas travel or overseas admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. Many new opportunities are brewing. You could meet many new people. These could be nascent stages but they have potential to grow.

Gemini

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm

Wow it’s an Ace! May you find success in all that you do! There is Success backed by hard work and luck! There's a spark in both new and existing relationships, filled with passion, enthusiasm, and positive energy. Excitement is in the air! Fuel your desires and achieve your goals! Only good vibes here!

Cancer

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long standing problem know that with persistence and patience you will overcome this situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the end result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will be most definitely be rewarded.

Leo

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will lead to peace, so it’s best to avoid extremes. It’s a card of hope!

Virgo

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period highlights the power of collaboration. Success lies in unity. Whether in love or business, it takes two to tango, and when they dance well together, they can truly light up the stage! It’s a beautiful time when everything feels aligned, making it an excellent opportunity for partnerships.

Libra

Queen of Pentacles: Mother figure, care, feminine energy

This signifies a good phase financially when you will feel secure and content. Your hard work will have paid off. It also represents a mother figure who always puts her family and loved ones first. A sensible lady. If your juggling too many family obligations the message is that you have the inherent required resources, just tap onto them. The energy of the card is feminine, kind, rooted and asks us to be in touch with our natural rhythm.

Scorpio

Ace of Swords: Razor sharp focus

Cut through the lies, deceit, and any confusion that may exist. Concentrate on what you want and where you want to be. This card encourages us to rely on our intellect rather than our emotions and to use our heads instead of our hearts when making decisions. It’s an Ace.

Sagittarius

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you! Be the person who embodies all the above! Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy which allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, fiery yet dependable! Health and Vitality shine! Be Trustworthy yet define clear boundaries.

Capricorn

Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility

Your Cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewellery and the finer things. Fertility and Conception if you are trying to have a child. Pleasure and affairs perhaps a mistress. More so your garden is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and Creativity. A fortunate time.

Aquarius

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It’s a profound spiritual awakening that makes you feel revitalized, as if you’ve just emerged from a deep sleep and know precisely what to do and where to go. This is a new you, and not everyone receives this opportunity. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to renew, rekindle, and be reborn. The universe will gently guide you in a new direction, making this a very opportune time.

Pisces

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell victory? It’s well-deserved success after a long battle and overcoming numerous obstacles. An upcoming journey or movement may also be on the horizon. You’re moving forward positively and confidently after conquering everything in your path. You are highly motivated, and hard work pays off. Stay focused and don’t get distracted.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)