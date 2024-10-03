Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period 5th October To 18th October For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Knight of Cups: invitations, opportunities and offers.

Exciting times are ahead! You might find new opportunities and creative offers coming your way. Your creativity is flourishing, and travel could be beneficial, whether for business or study. This period is especially good for young people, as things are looking positive for them. Romance might also be on the horizon, and you could meet someone special. Overall, it's a time for progress and moving forward.

Taurus

Eight of pentacles: hard work, diligence, apprenticeship and skills

This period requires hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive in with dedication and focus, as there are no shortcuts to achieving results. A time to hone your skills, study and then only success will be yours. Embrace the journey as an apprentice, enduring challenges to master your job or business. Your commitment and concentration will lead to greater achievements.

Gemini

Nine of wands: you have come a long way!



After a long and tiresome but fulfilling journey you know the end / completion is near. Hang in there. Definitely there is light at the end of the tunnel. In this process you have become stronger and wiser. From here on things will get completed quickly . Phew ! Pat yourself ! You are a survivor!



Cancer

Seven of Swords: mischief, shortcuts, theft, betrayal



It's important to be cautious during this time. Take a moment to assess the true intentions of those around you, as there may be risks of theft, betrayal, or feeling cheated. You might also find yourself feeling lazy and tempted to take shortcuts, but that approach won't lead to success. Instead, use diplomacy rather than aggression in your interactions. Also legitimatise everything you do.

Leo

Ace of pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation and abundance.



This period will open up new doors for you. When you least expect it, you'll find yourself presented with an ace of pentacles, leading to a sudden influx of opportunities for work and wealth creation, along with a newfound sense of stability and security. Your confidence will be high, and all you need to do is take action. You have a strong intuition about what works for you and what doesn’t.

Virgo



Ace of swords: focus, clarity, perspective, intellect



Stay focused on your goals and pursue them with intent. Use your intellect over your emotions. Eliminate any unnecessary distractions. A new opportunity may be just around the corner, so Take the sword and seize the moment! Victory is yours! Funnel your vision!!

Libra

Three of Cups: joy de vivre, friendship, possible affairs, pregnancy. Emotional connections.

This period could signify a time of celebration with friends. Perhaps a perfect setting for being flirtatious or having an affair if that’s what you want. Joy for sure. However make sure that you are not whiling away

your time or keeping yourself away from important chores. Fun is in the air but not at the cost of your responsibilities. Partnerships / friendships thrive.

Scorpio

Queen of cups: warmth, loyalty, connections and intuition

Imbibe the above qualities consciously this period. Reach out with warmth and grace and genuinely build some amazing connections. People respect you for your loyalty and wisdom. Your intelligence and humility is your power. Take things in your own hands and improve every area of your life. Do not let anyone take you for granted. Your a queen!



Sagittarius

Two of swords: remove your blindfold. Make the correct choice.

This is a very crucial period that is urging you to open your eyes and to see and accept things/ people / feelings for what they truly are. You should no longer sweep things under the carpet and pretend that all is well. Remove the bandage and act accordingly. What needs to be done must be done!! Meditate and then act. Intuitively choose the correct action even if it forces you to be brave.



Capricorn

The Chariot: victory, success, movement



Can you smell victory? You’re on the brink of well-deserved success after a long struggle and overcoming many obstacles. An upcoming journey or movement may also be in store for you. You are making positive progress, steadily moving forward after facing challenges. Your drive and hard work are paying off, so stay focused and don’t let distractions steer you off course.

Aquarius



Temperance: where heaven meets earth, balance between the spiritual and earthly.



A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope!



Pisces



Nine of pentacles: Financial Independence through hard work.



You are feeling fierce and independent and wish for love wealth and resources. Look at your accomplishments and feel happy and satisfied. Your hard work, discipline and tenacity has helped you accomplish a lot in terms of resources and abundance. Material possessions are yours. This gives you a feeling of self confidence, self reliance and gratitude. Treat yourself! You deserve it.