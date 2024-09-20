Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period September 21 to October 4 For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES

King of pentacles: Mature, successful and grounded

Embrace the qualities outlined above. Take a sensible and responsible approach to your responsibilities and obligations to achieve the best results. Value and care for your resources, and you’ll witness their growth in no time. Cultivate patience and offer a helping hand to others.

Taurus

King of swords: Focus, be impartial, logical and ethical

The King of Swords urges you to be absolutely unwavering in your commitment to your cause. You need to be impartial in our approach and apply logic and integrity to everything that we do. Be focused and do everything with clarity. Be someone others can turn to for advice.

Gemini

Heirophant: Higher learning, spirituality, traditional values

In today’s materialistic world, it’s important to maintain your authenticity and integrity. You may encounter religious or spiritual organizations that can offer guidance. Education will play a significant role, with students gaining admission to prestigious and legacy institutions. Job seekers will find opportunities in well-known and respected organisations. The Hierophant inspires you to deepen your learning and uphold your commitments to God and religion, emphasising the importance of teamwork.

Cancer

Knight of Cups: Invitations, opportunities and offers

You could be the harbinger of new opportunities and offers especially those of a creative nature. Your creativity cup is brimming. Travel could also be rewarding . Go for those business or study trips. This period is good for the youth as things seem to be moving forward for them. Romance may also blossom, and you could meet someone special.

Leo

Lovers: Complimentary energies, love relationships, choices

There is beautiful, cohesive energy in the air. Everything, especially relationships, appears to be in balance and harmony, fostering unions and trust. This may also indicate that life is offering choices and you need to figure out how committed you are and what you truly want before taking a decision. You will naturally gravitate toward what or who provides you with a sense of balance and harmony.

Virgo

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period highlights the potency of working together. Success lies in unity. Be it in love relationships or business it takes two to tango. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned, making it an excellent opportunity for partnerships.

Libra

The High Priestess: Intuition, spiritual knowledge, hidden, unknown

The high priestess is requesting you to go deep, to go within with intuition and strength. She quietly urges you to face what is uncomfortable and difficult for you. There could be some hidden agendas and truths that need to be discovered. It’s a time for reflection. Women could face problems with menstrual cycles or fertility. Trust that your inner knowledge holds the answers to what you seek!

Scorpio

Two of pentacles: Keep it light and playful

The learning for you in this period is that there maybe ups and downs, but we must be flexible and adaptable in our approach and keep things light and playful. Keep juggling and hustling with a smile. This attitude will ensure that the issues pass away easily. Journeys may also beckon during this period.

Sagittarius

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it

Manifest and actualise, you can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are very potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think and create what you really want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Capricorn

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. Boy oh boy it’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go! It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Aquarius

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell victory? Well deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively and surely after overcoming everything. You are very driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course and do not get distracted.

Pisces

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long standing problem know that with persistence and patience you will overcome this situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the end result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will be most definitely be rewarded.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)