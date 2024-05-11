Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period May 11 to May 24 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

Aries

Hierophant: Higher learning, spirituality, traditional values

You are urged to follow your beliefs and traditional values. In today’s material world and rat race, maintain your authenticity and integrity. You may come across religious or spiritual organisations that may guide you. Education in some form or the other will beckon. Students will become part of prestigious institutions. Those seeking jobs will find them in highly respected organisations. The Hierophant guides you to elevate your learning and encourages you to follow your commitments to God and religion. You will work in groups.

Taurus

Two of Pentacles: Keep it light, playful

The learning for you in this period is that there maybe ups and downs in life, but you must be flexible and adaptable in your approach and keep things light and playful. Keep juggling and hustling with a smile. This attitude will ensure that problems pass away easily. Journeys may also beckon during this period.

Gemini

King of Pentacles: Mature, successful, grounded

You are urged to adopt to the above qualities. Take a sensible and responsible approach to your responsibilities and obligations for best results. Value and look after your resources and you will see them grow in no time. Be patient and help others.

Cancer

Knight of Cups: Invitations, opportunities, offers

Exciting times. You could be the harbinger of new opportunities and offers especially those of a creative nature. Your creativity cup is brimming. Travel could also be rewarding. Go for those business or study trips. This period is good for the youth as things seem to be moving forward for them. Romance could also be in the air and you could meet someone special. A period when things move ahead.

Leo

King of Swords: Focus, be impartial, logical, ethical

The King of Swords urges you to be absolutely unwavering in your commitment to a cause. You need to be impartial in your approach and apply logic and integrity to everything that you do. Be focused and do everything with clarity. Be that person who others will turn to for advice.

Virgo

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business, a good partnership or teamwork can bring success. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Libra

The High Priestess: Intuition, spiritual knowledge, hidden, unknown

The High Priestess is requesting you to go deep, to go within with intuition and strength. She quietly urges you to face what is uncomfortable and difficult for you. There could be some hidden agendas and truths that need to be discovered. It’s a time for reflection. Women could face problems with menstrual cycles or fertility. Get your selves checked if required. Trust that your inner knowledge holds the answers to what you seek.

Scorpio

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long standing problem know that with persistence and patience you will overcome this situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the end result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will be most definitely be rewarded.

Sagittarius

The Magician: Manifest and actualise

You can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think, and create what you really want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Capricorn

Lovers: Complimentary energies, love relationships, choices

There is beautiful cohesive energy in the air. Everything especially relationships seem to be in balance and harmony. Unions and trust. This could also mean that life is throwing choices at you and u need to figure out how committed you are and what you truly want before you can make your choice. You will gravitate towards what/ who gives you a natural sense of balance and harmony.

Aquarius

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell victory? Well deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively and surely after overcoming everything. You are driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course. Do not get distracted.

Pisces

The Judgement: Resurrection, An awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. Boy oh boy it’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go! It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)