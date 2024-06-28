Saturn’s Retrograde In Aquarius: Major Caution for These Zodiac Signs

Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach

What exactly happens when a planet goes retrograde? Does a planet backtrack in its orbit like Michael Jackson’s backward moonwalk? No. Technically, no planet, in reality, moves in the opposite direction in its own orbit around the Sun. It ‘appears’ to move the other way round when it crosses the Earth when the Earth and Sun are in one particular position.

However, this apparent backward movement always has a strong impact on all zodiac signs — positive for some and negative for others. Therefore, it is usually considered a good idea to be careful when any planet is retrograde. The effect of the retrograde period usually starts four to five days before the actual retrograde period when the planet slows down.

This ‘being careful’ is more so when the planets in question are Mercury or Saturn. The planet of karma, and judgment, Saturn goes retrograde today till November 15. This means all our past deeds will come to revisit with gifts or bricks depending on how our behaviour has been.

If you have been good, helpful, hardworking and respectful, then be assured that you will be rewarded in abundance. But, God forbid, if you have been rude to someone, have played games, been unkind, or lazy, then be prepared for a rebound; you might be in for some bad luck around the corner.

Saturn retrograde usually means the tryst with destiny and discipline. It reminds you of the importance of integrity and commitment. It alerts you. Saturn, primarily, is a teacher. It teaches you that living your word, being humble, dedicated, and responsible with a kind heart is imperative.

While the impact of retrograde, as mentioned earlier, is positive and negative, today’s retrograde plans to start with a positive foot forward (oops! backwards). This is, mainly, because it is joined by Venus which is just out of the combust position. Also, this meeting is overseen by the Moon and Mars together. This conjunction gives Saturn an additional positive booster dose.

But that doesn’t mean that the task-master will be in a good mood throughout the retrograde for everyone. It will make you repent for your bad deeds and ensure that you change your patterns. This is a period for you to revisit your habits and redirect your energies. Remember, you will have to live up to your promises.

Today, Saturn goes retrograde in its own sign — Aquarius. That means it is

in its own comfort zone. Therefore, the negative impact might have some smooth edges. Let us see how it impacts some of the zodiac signs. This prediction is Vedic-based, therefore please refer to your moon sign.

Aries

Hard work is the keyword for you. Be it home, business or workplace. Obstacles can slow down your work. But your

perseverance and efforts will help you ride over them, and you will see abundant success. Keep your temper in control otherwise, it may impact your relationship with your significant half. Take care of your health. Don’t have too much ice cream or iced drinks. It might lead to respiratory infection.

Gemini

Be careful, your finances are on Saturn’s radar. Wrong investments, unwanted indulgences, and robbery are indicated. Don’t overlook even the smallest business opportunity and risk if you are an entrepreneur. That will lead to a loss in profits. You might lose focus at work which may lead to misunderstanding of a senior. Keep your ego in control.

Leo

Put your working cap on. Expect extra responsibilities at work. This might not excite you but remember that Saturn is just testing you. You might be asked to travel when you don’t want to. Just focus on your work and put in that ‘extra’ in the extra work that’s doled out to you at the job. Results will be abundantly clear after a month or so.

Aquarius

Your ruler is retrograde in your sign. It will surely impact you. The only good thing is that with some setbacks, it also brings you some good luck as your ruler. You might see unexpected financial gains. However, don’t forget the lessons it wants to teach you. Stay humble and helpful. Don’t let your ego run away with you; especially when it comes to work and work choices.