Kareena-Saif welcome baby boy: What does the horoscope of the Pataudi new heir say?

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. Kareena gave birth to the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan four years later. Earlier, the family had said that Kareena’s due date was February 15.

According to the statement by Kareena's father, she delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am.

The baby is born on February 21, which makes him an Aquarius. He is also a Rahu Moon person. Often such a person will be impressionable and can easily fall victim to predatory, unhealthy or toxic people and environments. Therefore it is important that such a person choose their environment with utmost awareness and strive for the friendship of those more evolved and pure.