Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. Kareena gave birth to the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan four years later. Earlier, the family had said that Kareena’s due date was February 15.
What is common between Kareena's newborn son and her father Randhir Kapoor?
The baby was born on February 21. Not to mention, Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor was also born in December. Randhir Kapoor was born on 15 February 1947.
Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.