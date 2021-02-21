Kareena Kapoor Khan gives birth to her second baby: Here is how much Breach Candy Hospital's maternity ward costs

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday gave birth to a baby boy, her second, at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.
According to FPJ sources, the doctor who delivered Kareena’s baby number two is Dr Feroze Soonawala, a renowned gynaecologist in Mumbai. Feroze is the son of Dr Rustom P Soonawala who delivered Taimur, Kareena, Ranbir and Karisma.
Here is how much it costs to deliver a baby at Breach Candy Hospital:
It is most likely that Kareena opted for the Exceutive room in the maternity ward, which costs Rs 14,500 per day. This room is sea-facing with attached toilet and TV, and sofa for attendant .
Besides, a one-time, non-refundable depos of Rs 10,000 has to be made in the third month of the pregnancy to book the maternity room. Before admission of the patient, a Rs 1.5 lakh deposit has to be made.
The hospital also charges Rs 2,500 per day for baby care.
Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.