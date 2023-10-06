Here’s How Neptune Retrograde Affects These Zodiac Signs

It is time for reality check. The normally illusionary planet that facilitates fantasies, Neptune, is retrograde; that too in its home sign Pisces. The planet will now work towards giving us more clarity for the rest of the year.

The best part of Neptune retrograde is that, unlike its brother Mercury, it doesn’t create tensions, miscommunications, and breakdowns. So, do not fret or panic. Neptune, on the contrary, helps you concentrate on your intuitions and learn to trust them. However, be cautious as reality and fantasy can just blend in with each other if you don’t let the brain fog lift.

Following signs will be affected the most:

Pisces: Neptune is the ruler of this sign and is in reverse gear here as well. Of course, this sign will see the maximum impact. You will be oversensitive about your self-image. You might not take criticism in the right spirit. Nor would you like any advice from anyone about your behaviour. Hold. Look back. Look inside yourself. Get the real picture and stay in the present. However, rekindling a past hobby or passion might be a good idea to shrug off the depression that might hit you because of sensitivity.

Gemini: This is a warning bell or reminder for you to take it slow. You are in a habit — work hard for perfection and make others do that as well. You look for perfection in everything and everyone around. Neptune retrograde forces you to take a break. Chill. It’s ok to be ‘not so perfect’. Use this time to delve deeper inside you to find alternates. Think about what else can make you tick other than striving for perfection. Relax. Strive to strike a balance in all relationships during this retrograde; especially intimate ones.

Virgo: Your relationship sector is under scanner till December. Good time to figure out the intricacies, triggers, and set your boundaries. Don’t allow others to take you for granted. Put your foot down. Revisit the rules of relationships and press the reboot button. But don’t spend time overthinking as you retrospect. Follow your gut. Use the retrograde to get back in touch with your creativity as Neptune’s reverse gear will remit energies that will boost creativity.

Libra: Neptune is retrograde in your well-being house. Do not neglect your health. Rethink before you decide to try the next diet. Remember the Saturn is also retrograde till November aligned with Neptune’s reverse journey. This will force you to get your act together. This is a good time to get blood tests done and have a plan for future in place based on that. Love your food, but don’t go overboard any which way.

Sagittarius: It is a time to give priority to family and other close relation-ships. Nurture the bonds you have. Regain your composure and don’t let past experiences cloud your judgment. Let the compassion within you come out. Since a retrograde is all about reverse mode, you might encounter a blast from the past. Someone from the past may come back. Heal the relationship with your empathy. This is the time to reconcile. And don’t hesitate to rebuild bonds and take help.

