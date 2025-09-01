Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 2, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope | FPJ

Aries

ARIES |

In general: A day for enjoyment, study, and family time. Ketu enhances

leadership but may also cause ego clashes or isolation.

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products, luxury items, education, or children. Avoid speculative investments.

Career: Favorable for arts, entertainment, education, government, politics,

sports, and banking. Event managers, architects, and auto dealers will

benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers, picnics, and bonding are

indicated. You may appear self-centered—strive for emotional balance.

Health: Watch for back pain, eye strain, diabetes. Practice calming

activities.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink

Taurus

TAURUS |

In general: A day for travel, entertainment, and solitude. Ketu may detach

you from family roots.

Finance: Expenses for property, medical bills, travel, or luxury items. Avoid

loans and unnecessary risks.

Career: Favorable for arts, medical, hospitality, journalism, entertainment,

and politics.

Domestic & Love Life: WFH or household responsibilities; possible

disputes with siblings or family tension.

Health: Possible skin, kidney, eye, ear issues or heartburn.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue / Black

Gemini

GEMINI |

In general: Day for travel, communication, enjoyment, and reflection. Ketu

enhances logic but may reduce emotional connect.

Finance: Expenses on travel, beauty, business, or children. Gains possible

via communication or freelancing.

Career: Writers, artists, entertainers, sportspeople, and media professionals benefit. Opportunities in short-term work.

Domestic & Love Life: Family support in business; travel or

communication with siblings or father indicated.

Health: Eye strain, sexual issues, heart weakness possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

Cancer

CANCER |

In general: Focus on self-worth, health, study, and home environment. Ketu may lead you toward minimalism.

Finance: Expenses for education, vehicle, health, or family needs.

Career: Favorable for architects, medical professionals, artists, consultants,

speakers, and government employees.

Domestic & Love Life: Buying a vehicle, enjoying home decor, or house

parties indicated. Responsibilities may strain relationships.

Health: Digestive issues, diabetes, toothache, or eye problems possible.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink / Cream

Leo

LEO |

In general: Day to take initiative, travel, and introspect. Ketu may confuse

identity but spark spiritual growth.

Finance: Expenditure on travel, medical bills, and luxury. Income may be

unstable.

Career: Beneficial for tourism, entertainment, media, government, and

politics.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoy time with children and siblings. You may

seem detached—practice empathy.

Health: Watch for knee, back, eye pain, BP, or skin and hair problems.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange / Maroon

Virgo

VIRGO |

In general: A day of entertainment, spiritual growth, and detachment. Travel or study may feature prominently.

Finance: Expenses for education, travel, entertainment, or father-related

needs. Avoid hidden transactions.

Career: Good for arts, tourism, back-end roles, medical, and politics.

Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers or travel with family are likely.

Emotional distance may arise.

Health: Eye strain, throat pain, BP, hormonal imbalance, or toothache

possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green / Light Blue

Libra

LIBRA |

In general: A day of mixed results—possible travel, but caution needed due

to obstacles or loss. Reevaluation of social life likely.

Finance: Expenses on travel, business, or communication. Charity or

unconventional gains possible.

Career: Favourable for NGOs, entertainment, insurance, art bars, pubs, and repair services.

Domestic & Love Life: Stress or disputes among family members may

occur; romance from friendships possible.

Health: Stress, allergies, eye or knee pain, injury possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green / Grey

Scorpio

SCORPIO |

In general: You may feel spiritually detached from fame. A successful day

commercially, with potential travel and growth.

Finance: Expenses for luxury, travel, study, or business. Avoid risky

ventures.

Career: Good for hidden roles, communication, travel, journalism, and

politics.

Domestic & Love Life: Balancing family and work will be important. Ego clashes or emotional coldness may arise.

Health: Kidney issues, diabetes, hernia, or heart/knee pain possible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver / Saffron / Red

Sagittarius

SAGITTARIUS |

In general: A day of struggle but with insight. Ketu awakens deep spiritual

or philosophical thoughts.

Finance: Expenses for education, health, or travel. Avoid financial

impulsiveness.

Career: Good for education, spiritual guidance, occult, maintenance, and

doctors.

Domestic & Love Life: Belief-based clashes or disputes with father/in-laws

possible.

Health: Issues like indigestion, body ache, dysentery, or sexual troubles.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange / Yellow

Capricorn

CAPRICORN |

In general: A transformative yet intense day. You may face emotional or

career-related issues.

Finance: Expenses for spouse, medical treatment, business, or insurance.

Career: Good for finance, insurance, path labs, occult, and entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Power struggles or emotional intensity in

relationships. Possible spouse-related disputes.

Health: Reproductive, heart, eye, or lumbar pain issues may occur.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink / Indigo

Aquarius

AQUARIUS |

In general: You may seek freedom in relationships while being busy in

work and family life.

Finance: Expenses for business, vehicle, or spouse likely. Detachment in

partnerships possible.

Career: Good for architects, auto dealers, decoration, entertainment, and

government roles.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyment at home is indicated, but disputes within family possible.

Health: Indigestion, chest issues, back pain, or water retention may occur.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink / Grey / Sky Blue

Pisces

PISCES |

In general: A day of enjoyment, healing, and financial gain. Caution advised

in travel and relationships.

Finance: Expenses on children, health, or travel—but also potential gains.

Career: Good for healers, spiritualists, sportspeople, bar/pub owners, and

bankers.

Domestic & Love Life: Romance may peak but could bring disputes if

boundaries aren't respected.

Health: Watch for back pain, eye issues, anxiety, or throat problems.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red / White