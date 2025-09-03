 Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 4, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 4, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Updated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Today is the day to travel and study.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Household work/ WFH / family meet is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/ heartburn

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Today is the day to travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/business

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel / communication with father/ sibling is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

CANCER

CANCER |

Today all your wishes may fulfill

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.

Career: People in medical/politicians /speakers/ consultants/banks/govt will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

LEO

LEO |

Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

VIRGO

VIRGO |

Today is the day to travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / Medical / bank /govt / politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is to get all works done

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/travel

Career: People in fields like bank / Hotel /medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can’t spare time with family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Today you will be successful in commercial life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.

Career: People in communication /journalism/education/travel/bank/ govt/ politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: People in occult/ maintenance/ travel/ education /religious will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in- laws.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ business/premiums are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital /occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse

Career: People in fields like bank / Hotel /medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is inicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

