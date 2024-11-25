From Aries To Pisces, Know What Tarot Cards Hold For You This Week

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Aries: Pic caption: Page of Wands

Dear Aries, this week you may feel like charging into action and following your rage and impulses. You are advised to be more mindful about how you respond to situations. It is best to stay away from drama, take time to reflect, rest and get a fresh perspective. A personal issue can reach resolution or your blocks can be removed using an emotionally mature and diplomatic approach. Some of you may have to form alliances that are beneficial in the long run. A mediator, mentor or professional with expertise and wisdom could be helpful.

Taurus: Pic caption: Ace of Wands

Dear Taurus, it is time to get rid of indecisiveness and take action in the direction of your goals. Some of you may be mentally battling with options and your intuition may seem clouded. Be confident. Try to win over your fears, insecurities and emotional turbulence. You may need a fresh perspective and the ability to accept radical change to break out of this frustrating phase. Stay open to being uncomfortable for a short period for something that can bring greater good. The potential to create lasting wealth is here. Financial prosperity and abundance lay ahead and some of you really need to focus on this aspect of your life. Watch your words.

Gemini: Pic caption: King of Wands

Dear Gemini, this week brings a plethora of options for you to explore. Your creativity, charisma and leadership skills will be heightened. It is a good time to socialise, celebrate, attract attention and unveil your gifts. You will feel more confident about your social and physical presence. Some of you may dress better or use make-up. Teamwork and collaborations could bring great success. Make sure you communicate clearly. Some of you may leave behind norms and expectations. Create some structure in your life such that you are able to extract the most from this energetic and grand phase.

Cancer: Pic caption: Seven of Wands

Dear Cancerians, this week you must strive to create balance in your life. Stand your ground. Defend your ideas and resources. Some of you may have to make a financial decision which will require more study or understanding. It is a good time to plan, look for signs and dig into things to find solutions. Try to keep your activities or decisions under wraps till the time you are sure about the outcome. You may face some difficulties when dealing with elders, supervisors, leaders or bureaucratic individuals. Your contentment during this period shall come from your own inner-self and not from those around you. You will have to bring your own world into being.

Leo: Pic caption: The Hierophant

Dear Leo, this week your focus shall be on teaching, learning and enhancing your skills. Those who wish to see progress in their career or 'life in general' need to plan and follow a curriculum, mentor or guide. You will be able achieve a new level of success and it will come from gaining wisdom and reflecting on important questions. Your knowledge and experience will help you relax instead of striving constantly. When it comes to your finances, you will have to be frugal and prudent. Romantic relationships could be difficult to handle and might need a lot of work.

Virgo: Pic caption: The Devil

Dear Virgo, this week brings hedonistic indulgence. There could be celebrations, festivities and parties. You may get the opportunity to meet many loved ones during this period. Beware of miscommunication or disagreements, especially if there is drinking or substances involved. Some of you may have to take the lead in managing people around you. Any changes you may try to bring about in your life could be met with resistance. Try to maintain a balanced approach and keep an independent point of view. Do not get stuck in making things seem perfect. Travel and break from work is indicated. Your financial position looks good.

Libra: Pic caption: King of Wands

Dear Libra, this week you could be blessed with great creative thinking and a strong vision to create success. However, you may limit yourself or meet with some resistance from others. Take a strong stand and defend your views. New beginnings are coming into your life and things will pick up pace. You can no longer take a passive approach. Do not build castles in the air and keep your priorities very clear, if you wish to progress. Focus on growing and building something that brings pride. Those facing ageing related health issues will see improvement.

Scorpio: Pic caption: Ace of Cups

Dear Scorpio, this is going to be a highly emotional week which could bring some challenging situations. Some of you may have to initiate changes in your personal life or you may face circumstances which could take a toll. You will have the tendency to wallow in self-pity. There could also be a creative block or boredom. It is time to face your inner demons and address your emotional patterns. Make time for self-love and care. Actively work on improving your mental and physical health. Accept the help of an individual or professional who has the capacity to understand your situation. Their guidance could be useful in overcoming this tricky phase.

Sagittarius: Pic caption: Ten of Wands

Dear Sagittarius, this week keep your burdens aside and focus on your emotional well-being. Avoid taking on more work than you can handle. It is time to think about your future, be open to change and accept a fresh perspective. Do not chase old ways of doing things. Find a path that protects your peace of mind. It is a good time to plan your finances and savings. A frugal and prudent approach to managing your expenses is advised. Your attention shall also be on your family and loved ones. Be patient and mindful when communicating with them. Travel is indicated.

Capricorn: Pic caption: Five of Cups

Dear Capricorn, this week brings an emotionally difficult period. You do not have to worry as there is light at the end of the tunnel. Try to look at the big picture as you receive clarity about an ongoing situation. You are advised to be logical and practical in your approach. Do not get carried away by your fears and insecurities. Beware of deceptive individuals. It is time to be strict and assertive about your boundaries. Your work and finances look good. When it comes to your health, most of you need more movement and exercise to feel energised.

Aquarius: Pic caption: The Devil

Dear Aquarius, this week you may have to beware of your habits and patterns as they could invite difficult situations. Forgive yourself for whatever may have transpired in the past. Those experiences shall not be wasted. It is time to get out of your comfort zone and free yourself. Allow yourself to experience new emotional breakthroughs. You shall meet some helpful people along the way. Let go of you need to be right and try to remain humble. You may have to use a novel approach to handling your romantic connections.

Pisces: Pic caption: King of Swords

Dear Pisces, use your intellectual capabilities along with perseverance and an action oriented approach to bring about results. You shall have a lot on your plate. It is going to be a busy period wherein you will have to exert genuine hard work and effort. Focus on teamwork and collaborations. Do not hesitate to ask for help or assistance. Use this phase to build a strong foundation in your work and career. Your personal life shall see a fresh emotional beginning and you could experience some memorable moments.

Deck- White Sage Tarot