From Aries To Pisces, Here's What Your Tarot Card Predicts For The Week Ahead; Check To Know Tarot Predictions For August 19 To 25

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Unsplash

Looking for what the cards hold for you this week? Weekly tarot predictions from August 19 to 25 are out! From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.

Aries: Pic caption: Ten of Pentacles

Dear Aries, this week you may worry about your home, family or financial life. Your connection with your significant other may also need some attention. Some of you need to be careful when it comes to making important decisions and it shall be better to push them to a later date. Avoid taking shortcuts and do not fall for the words of people.

There shall be a lack of accountability on the side of others if you rely too much on their opinion or ability to make decisions. Look into the solutions and answers by yourself. Try to spend time in spaces that make you feel calm and secure. Keep boosting your self-confidence and back yourself. Solitude and long drives could be beneficial.

Taurus: Pic caption: Two of Cups

Dear Taurus, this week matters of love and relationships shall prove to be a little tricky. Do not get impatient. Decision making could be difficult, especially if you are seeking advice from a professional or a senior person. It will be better to delay some important decisions to a later date.

Your real progress and success will be at your workplace. Pause your hard work and look for ways to broaden your reach and area of influence. It is time to step into your power. There shall be opportunity to bring your ideas to life and shine. It is a great period to start working on your physical health as it could see much improvement with minimal effort.

Gemini: Pic caption: Six of Cups

Dear Gemini, it is time to let go of nostalgia and free yourself from emotional or past situations that have been painful. Some difficult emotions may surface during this period. Have faith that this too shall pass and you have the ability to handle this circumstance.

As a Gemini, you are blessed with the gift of adaptability and it shall help you. It shall be best not to participate in arguments or competition. Some of you may try to bring peace to a chaotic situation and create symbiosis between people. When it comes to your career, your hard work shall start paying off.

Cancer: Pic caption: Temperance

Dear Cancerians, this week is all about balance. You will have to handle multiple tasks and juggle your financial responsibilities deftly.

Some of you need to change your spending habits or the way you manage your money. There could be a rude awakening in this area of your life which may seem discomforting. However, this financial situation can certainly improve with a few adjustments. Do not let your emotional-self get in the way of these matters. It shall be wise to approach an expert and seek advice about your finances. In your personal relationships, you may crave independence and will be quick to draw boundaries with people.

Leo: Pic caption: The Devil

Dear Leo, this week could bring a new romantic cycle into your life or an existing relationship could gather attention. You may have to be careful about continuing unhealthy patterns in these connections.

Make sure you do not get overly involved or obsessed in your pursuit. Ensure space and independence on both sides. Embrace a calm and peaceful energy. You shall be intuitively guided during this period and it could lead you to a wish fulfilment. Believe in your good luck. Your work space could get competitive and you may have to act quickly to grab the best offerings. Some of you may be offered a new lucrative job or income making opportunity. You may make long term financial decisions.

Virgo: Pic caption: Queen of Wands

Dear Virgo, this week brings strong creative energy and the ability to take risks. Some of you are going to take a leap of faith into a venture which may have been on your mind since sometime.

Things may seem uncertain, however, you are showing a lot of trust in the Universe/God. You will remain loyal to your passions. Try not to make any decisions from a purely emotional standpoint. Those who may have been facing some health issues will see improvement. Spending time in nature will make you feel comforted. Existing romantic partnerships will need healthy dialogue and resolution.

Libra: Pic caption: Eight of Swords

Dear Libra, this week the world is your oyster. You are urged to open yourself to a bigger and broader vision. It is a good time to plan, strategize and introspect. You shall be blessed with multiple ideas and inspiration.

Some of you may have to pitch these new ideas to authority figures. Do not let your age or experience get in the way of aiming for the skies. You may have to be careful of financial transactions done during this period. When it comes to your personal life, you may have to relax a little and handle things with patience.

Scorpio: Pic caption: Page of Cups

Dear Scorpio, this week you may have some options from which you will have to choose. However, it is best to take your time to review, evaluate or reconsider each of these options before finalising on a path.

Look at the big picture and keep broader objectives in mind. At work, you may have to step up and take the lead, especially, if you are not getting the support that you are seeking. Your finances could seem restrictive and some carefully juggling could be required. Your health may need special attention and care. Try to stay consistent with your health care.

Sagittarius: Pic caption: Five of Pentacles

Dear Sagittarius, this week may seem a little challenging, especially on the financial front. Try to channel your inner strength and patience. Do not let a few reality checks stop you from your creative thinking. Some of you may have to dig deep to awaken your creative spirit.

Self-love and affection need to be your top priority. Your previous efforts are going to show good results. Some of you need to take a short break from working so hard. It is ok to avoid taking on more responsibilities or using a few harmless tactics to circumvent unnecessary work. This may also be applicable to home and family related responsibilities.

Capricorn: Pic caption: Page of Pentacles

Dear Capricorn, this week brings attention to your career and finances. It is a good time to think about savings, investments, new work or money making opportunities.

You may shine in your career related endeavours. You could feel compelled to initiate immediate changes. However, it shall be best to first quietly dig into details to extract more information and wait for the right time to strike. Keep your plans and activities under wraps, especially if you aim to start something new. Pay attention to signs around you. Your personal life will see more emotional intimacy and romance.

Aquarius: Pic caption: The Fool

Dear Aquarius, this week brings fresh new beginnings and celebratory energy. You are going to be blessed with positive results and answers. Explore as much as possible and follow the voice of your soul.

Do not be afraid of expressing your creative, artistic and leadership oriented side. Some of you may have to keep an eye on your finances. You may find helpful people who are aligned with your energy. It is time to socialise, eat, drink and make merry within permissible limits. Your loved ones shall bring much happiness and contentment into your life. Make the most of this period.

Pisces: Pic caption: King of Swords

Dear Pisces, this week brings mental clarity and the ability to heal from past pain. You may feel bored in your current situation. There shall be a craving of travel and change.

It is indeed time to be bold, go wild and embrace freedom. You will have more trust in your actions which could make you more assertive. However, try to keep your temper in check. Despite being a water sign, this week you may lean more on your logical and adventurous side by taking quick action in the direction of your goals. Your personal life looks happy and stable. A new romantic partner is on the cards, for some of you.

Deck- White Sage Tarot