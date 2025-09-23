Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, September 24, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education
Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research/ construction/technical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of mother/self /spouse is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / surgery is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/land/ communication/travel
Career: People in tourism/ communication/maintenance/property/technicians/medical
will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / back pain is indicated
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ property
Career: People from security/police/ technical/gym/medical/property dealer will be
benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache / stomach pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/children/career
Career: People in Security /police/technical/ entertainers/sports/ maintenance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother/ children is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain /body pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today is the day to travel/invest /study
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel
Career: People in Security /police/Garage/construction/education/tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from body pain/ eye/tooth/chest pain
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today gains are connected to some loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/ premiums
Career: commission agent /Occult /surgeons /detective /insurance/construction will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity / eye/tooth ache /hand
pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business/health/self is expected.
Career: People in fields like gym/security /technical/maintenance/property will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / tooth ache/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to take care of health/ travel/investment
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career
Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel/medical will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of family member is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / eye/body pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today loss/injury is indicated so take care
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance/ entertainment/travel
Career: People in fields like Gym/Security/surgeons/sports/occult/tourism will get success
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain /eye/feet problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study/business
Finance: Expenditure for education /house/vehicle/spouse/business is indicated
Career: People in fields like education /construction /repairing/technical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest /knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to struggle in career/business/ family life
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/education/business/health
Career: People in fields like technical/barbers/ butchers /arm forces/maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to earn/ study/ travel/enjoy with struggle and loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/business/travel/premium
Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White