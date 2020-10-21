Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Minor health problems will worry you. Unexpected loss is likely. Be cautious in regards to legal matters. Pay attention to domestic issues.</p>.<p>You will get closer to someone from the opposite sex. It's a peaceful day with few obstacles. Health needs attention, be careful.</p>.<p>Be cautious with strangers. Don't poke your nose into other's matters. Tension is likely to increase. Financial gains will be volatile.</p>.<p>Expect profits from the acquisition of land or wealth. Finances will go smooth. Debts will get cleared. Travelling with family is likely.</p>.<p>Bring some positive changes in your lifestyle. Exercise and eat healthy, to avoid health troubles. Mental stress is likely to increase.</p>.<p>You will express your self wonderfully ar work/ business meetings. You will be successful on both, personal and professional fronts.</p>.<p>Sportspersons and artists will see a rise in their name and fame. Finish all your pending tasks today. Your partner will keep you happy.</p>.<p>Rise in income is indicated. New contracts are on the cards. Your hard work will be rewarded. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Trouble awaits those in romantic entanglements. Your mental peace may go for a toss. Avoid arguing with your co-workers.</p>.<p>Make sure you finish all your tasks according to the deadline or you will face the consequences. Retailers will earn profits.</p>.<p>Be careful while launching a new business. Romantic relationship may hit a rough patch. Financial advisors will do well.</p>.<p>Problems at the workplace may increase, speak to higher authorities and sort out. Family issues will get solved. Your love life will be good.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>