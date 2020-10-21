Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Minor health problems will worry you. Unexpected loss is likely. Be cautious in regards to legal matters. Pay attention to domestic issues.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will get closer to someone from the opposite sex. It's a peaceful day with few obstacles. Health needs attention, be careful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be cautious with strangers. Don't poke your nose into other's matters. Tension is likely to increase. Financial gains will be volatile.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Expect profits from the acquisition of land or wealth. Finances will go smooth. Debts will get cleared. Travelling with family is likely.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Bring some positive changes in your lifestyle. Exercise and eat healthy, to avoid health troubles. Mental stress is likely to increase.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will express your self wonderfully ar work/ business meetings. You will be successful on both, personal and professional fronts.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Sportspersons and artists will see a rise in their name and fame. Finish all your pending tasks today. Your partner will keep you happy.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Rise in income is indicated. New contracts are on the cards. Your hard work will be rewarded. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Trouble awaits those in romantic entanglements. Your mental peace may go for a toss. Avoid arguing with your co-workers.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Make sure you finish all your tasks according to the deadline or you will face the consequences. Retailers will earn profits.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Be careful while launching a new business. Romantic relationship may hit a rough patch. Financial advisors will do well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Problems at the workplace may increase, speak to higher authorities and sort out. Family issues will get solved. Your love life will be good.

