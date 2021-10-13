Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: There will be gains through speculation. Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you. The only concern today is your health. Avoid junk food.

Taurus: Several developments in your profession are likely. You will help others with your ideas. Good publicity in politics and social activities is likely.

Gemini: Handle legal matters with care. Money comes in through one hand and goes out with ease through the other. Do not scatter your energy in unwanted areas.

Cancer: You might feel discomfort at your workplace. Those in the real estate business must be careful while handling financial deals and important documents.

Leo: Charitable and ministerial functions bring both financial and love opportunities. You will be popular with everybody. A gift or inheritance may come your way.

Virgo: Do not take hasty decisions in financial matters and avoid unyielding investments. Maintain patience and work out new modes of income-generating ideas.

Libra: Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. You have to keep away from stressful things. Domestic issues will affect your married life and give rise to quarrels.

Scorpio: You will be more than busy today. New Projects at the workplace have to be properly studied. Decisions taken in a hurry may put your organisation in trouble.

Sagittarius: Today, injuries are possible through falls or minor accidents, so take care while on wheels. Some of you will be in a romantic mood.

Capricorn: If lots of your work is, then surely you will be in trouble today. A surprise inspection is possible at your workplace. Don’t let anyone down as they may help you in future.

Aquarius: Your ambitious nature will win you power and prestige. Try to spend more time with your family. Today anything you do, luck is on your side.

Pisces: There might be more liabilities on your shoulder today at the workplace. Your talks must be low-pitched in business meetings. Try to reduce positions in stocks if trading them.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:00 AM IST