Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:29 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: There will be gains through speculation. Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you. The only concern today is your health. Avoid junk food.

Taurus: Several developments in your profession are likely. You will help others with your ideas. Good publicity in politics and social activities is likely.

Gemini: Handle legal matters with care. Money comes in through one hand and goes out with ease through the other. Do not scatter your energy in unwanted areas.

Cancer: You might feel discomfort at your workplace. Those in the real estate business must be careful while handling financial deals and important documents.

Leo: Charitable and ministerial functions bring both financial and love opportunities. You will be popular with everybody. A gift or inheritance may come your way.

Virgo: Do not take hasty decisions in financial matters and avoid unyielding investments. Maintain patience and work out new modes of income-generating ideas.

Libra: Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. You have to keep away from stressful things. Domestic issues will affect your married life and give rise to quarrels.

Scorpio: You will be more than busy today. New Projects at the workplace have to be properly studied. Decisions taken in a hurry may put your organisation in trouble.

Sagittarius: Today, injuries are possible through falls or minor accidents, so take care while on wheels. Some of you will be in a romantic mood.

Capricorn: If lots of your work is, then surely you will be in trouble today. A surprise inspection is possible at your workplace. Don’t let anyone down as they may help you in future.

Aquarius: Your ambitious nature will win you power and prestige. Try to spend more time with your family. Today anything you do, luck is on your side.

Pisces: There might be more liabilities on your shoulder today at the workplace. Your talks must be low-pitched in business meetings. Try to reduce positions in stocks if trading them.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
