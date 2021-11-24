Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 24, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You must make your wants clearer for change in position to seniors at the workplace. There are possibilities that you may gain profit from land deals today.

Taurus: Minor health problems can turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. Conflict with your partner is likely.

Gemini: You may decide to move your business to a new destination as you are facing financial and other problems at your current place. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Cancer: You have to focus more on important tasks today as some delays in your work are likely. Be cautious while handling legal issues. Avoid junk food. Stomach ache, cold, fever are likely.

Leo: If new assignments or changes leave you unsure about the next step, be open to seeking help as it will benefit you. Work could also increase if you have to make time for colleagues and seniors.

Virgo: Today, your meetings will be productive and you might get new contracts for your company. Romantic relationship will be fine. Students have to concentrate more on their studies.

Libra: You have to focus more on your ongoing projects to bring them to completion. Spend time with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.

Scorpio: Social invitations could keep you busy. Be patient, you will find a way to overcome challenges. You are likely to feel that people are not interested in what you have to say.

Sagittarius: You like to play with danger. Try to make adjustments with your life partner. Your connections with people in power will work in your favour. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

Capricorn: You are too shy when it comes to romance and hate noisy dates. Sportspersons will do well. Today, many things move in your favour at the workplace and in matters of love.

Aquarius: You like to enjoy life wherever you go. Try to make compromises at the workplace. Gains and losses will be a part of shares today. Your expenses will rise. Take care of your health and be cautious while driving.

Pisces: You are generous with anyone who approaches you for financial help. A journey to a distant place will give you time to relax. Your ideas will all be appreciated.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 07:00 AM IST