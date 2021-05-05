Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Follow your heart and not your mind if you are unable to make a certain decision. Listen to what other's say, their advice may work for you. Be flexible and be ready for changes.</p>.<p>Keep a track of your bank balance and spend accordingly. New opportunities are there on the cards for business people. Avoid taking risks. Invest your money wisely.</p>.<p>Stay hopeful, opportunities may come your way. Don't get disappointed if you face failure on the work front. Today, you may find yourself spiritually inclined.</p>.<p>You should remain firmly grounded to discharge your duties properly. You should try to be on good terms with your co-workers. Be practical, and work on improving skills.</p>.<p>Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action. Avoid junk food. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Instead of stretching the issue, try to compromise and settle down the argument. Don't complicate your relationships. The beginning of a new romantic relationship is likely.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>A long term relationship or marriage is likely to prove a source of immense strength and support. Do not worry about your opponents as they won't be able to cause problems. <br></p>.<p>You should focus on your professional skills. You may fetch good financial opportunities. This is a romantic day for couples. Singles may find someone special.</p>.<p>Your professional life may keep you busy. Freelancers and businesspersons will have a smoother ride and will cross all hurdles. Keep an eye on opportunities.</p>.<p>Your superiors may guide and motivate you. Be very careful and drive cautiously as you are to meet an accident or a minor injury. Digestive problems may arise.</p>.<p>Slow down a bit, do not rush to finish your work and burden yourself with extra work. Make decisions wisely. You are may feel emotionally depressed.</p>.<p>You are determined to sustain the growth that you have achieved and eve up the tempo. Work is progressing well. Spend some quality time with your family/ loved ones. </p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hu8B8dc7LWw0iGZQYoll85"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/GBGo2dBjTyL0AQ9tOt76O4">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>