Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Follow your heart and not your mind if you are unable to make a certain decision. Listen to what other's say, their advice may work for you. Be flexible and be ready for changes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Keep a track of your bank balance and spend accordingly. New opportunities are there on the cards for business people. Avoid taking risks. Invest your money wisely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Stay hopeful, opportunities may come your way. Don't get disappointed if you face failure on the work front. Today, you may find yourself spiritually inclined.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should remain firmly grounded to discharge your duties properly. You should try to be on good terms with your co-workers. Be practical, and work on improving skills.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action. Avoid junk food. Take care of your health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Instead of stretching the issue, try to compromise and settle down the argument. Don't complicate your relationships. The beginning of a new romantic relationship is likely.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A long term relationship or marriage is likely to prove a source of immense strength and support. Do not worry about your opponents as they won't be able to cause problems.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You should focus on your professional skills. You may fetch good financial opportunities. This is a romantic day for couples. Singles may find someone special.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your professional life may keep you busy. Freelancers and businesspersons will have a smoother ride and will cross all hurdles. Keep an eye on opportunities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your superiors may guide and motivate you. Be very careful and drive cautiously as you are to meet an accident or a minor injury. Digestive problems may arise.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Slow down a bit, do not rush to finish your work and burden yourself with extra work. Make decisions wisely. You are may feel emotionally depressed.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are determined to sustain the growth that you have achieved and eve up the tempo. Work is progressing well. Spend some quality time with your family/ loved ones.

