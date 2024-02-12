 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study/ focus on job

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study

Career: People in communication/tourism/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premiums

Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of/dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today loss and ill health is indicated .so act accordingly.

Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle/education is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/tooth pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/travel

Career: People from medical/ tourism/communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel /communication/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication/ entertainment

Career: People in tourism/medical/ entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back / bronchitis

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of fulfilment of desires

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/entertainment/house

Career: People from education/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Happy family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/respiratory problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study/ business

Finance: Expenditure for business/ travel/ education is expected.

Career: People from communication/ health /travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/coughing

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/enjoy/study & take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/medical/ travel/premiums

Career: People in medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / tooth ache /bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/premiums

Career: People in medical/police/security / maintenance /communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: il health of/ Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel/invest/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /spouse /travel / medical

Career: People in education /medical/ communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with /dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / throat problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /losses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums

Career: People in medical/ occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to health issues

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to earn/ enjoy/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/ education

Career: People in fields like medical /communication /education /sports/ entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/Throat pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

