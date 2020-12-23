Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 23, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Dealing in oil and steel sectors will yield more benefits. Your helpful nature will be loved by all and will win many hearts. Take enough rest. Life partner will keep you happy.</p>.<p>You might feel a little restless today. You may look at your own personal issues from an outsider's perspective. Make sure that your seniors take notice of your hard work.</p>.<p>Students who are prepping up for the exams are likely to score more than their expectations. People on the managerial level will see a rise in their income. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Your energy and enthusiasm will be all-time high and nothing will hold you back. You would take up new challenges. Those in politics may fulfil their commitments.</p>.<p>Health problems will bring hurdles in your work. Important appointments in business may get cancelled. Blames at workplace may upset you. Keep patience, things will get better.</p>.<p>Those in the construction sector may get new opportunities. Losses in trading can be restricted. Spend time with your life partner as it will help reduce your stress.</p>.<p>Your judgement may get clouded due to not knowing complete facts. You have to keep patience while working with others. Don’t depend completely on staff members today.</p>.<p>You will feel the great energy level in the responsibilities that you have to perform. However, it would be advisable if you do not tire yourself with too much pressure.</p>.<p>Your friends and relatives will help you in case you are in trouble and need some help. Your marital life may hit a rough patch. Try to avoid arguing with your partner.</p>.<p>With the help of new technology and techniques, try to change your working style and give a boost to your career. Promotion is likely. Unemployed may find a good job.</p>.<p>It's been a hard road of having to face your own shadow in relationships. Everything that irritates you about your beloved is pointing a glaring mirror right in your own face.</p>.<p>Don't go for any speculation as your speculations may cause of a big and non-recoverable loss. You will learn from your own mistakes. Do not neglect your health.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>