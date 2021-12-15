Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Cutbacks in your personal spending may have to be made, especially for tax funds. You will need to use tact, stay calm and focused. You might get involved in solving complicated issues today.

Taurus: Your concept might not be wrong but you need to study how to present that in front of colleagues and seniors to get accepted. Domestic pressure might affect health.

Gemini: You will achieve success in competition in your field. Romantic relationship will be fine. Spending time with your partner will boost your confidence.

Cancer: You will lead from the front in an attempt to advance your interest and bring about true and lasting gains in every aspect of life. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Leo: Today, you will be in a good mood. It won’t be easy to stick to your budget. Diplomacy will smooth the path. Spouse will be impressed with your ideas.

Virgo: There will be some tensions in at work or business front. Don’t neglect your health. If you keep pride away, you can be more successful in social work and politics.

Libra: There is a probable wish fulfilment, but also much anxiety. In court cases, decision might be in your favour. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio: Popularity, social delights and new friends will boost your happiness. New opportunities will spring up everywhere. Romantic relationship will get better with your partner.

Sagittarius: You might be restless today at work and things may not go as planned. In sports and film sector you have to grab every chance you get; as opportunities will be less than expectation.

Capricorn: Try to appoint a two-member committee to investigate matter at workplace. Be diplomatic today. Business and family problems will be solved. Love life will be blissful.

Aquarius: Take care while travelling; theft, loot or loss of your belongings may come on the way. Carefully review the trend before making decisions in your professional life.

Pisces: Today, in every sector, you are looking at conquering new frontiers and no one dare to stand in the way. You will triumph over the opposition with shrewd, calculated moves.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 07:02 AM IST