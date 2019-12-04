Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 04, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will win over your enemies. You may get in touch with people with far off places and this will make you financially very strong. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>You may have to make difficult and tough decisions in regards to resources that are draining. Consult a closed friend or a family member to fix your marital problems.</p>.<p>It is a favourable day to invest in shares. Your immunity is weak and you are likely to suffer from various health issues at a time, so take care. Your prestige may increase.</p>.<p>After a long time, you will feel good at the workplace. Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow in business. Long term investments will be beneficial.</p>.<p>Your guidance to your co-workers will be valuable to them, but don’t expect any appreciation. Investment in property or stock market can be done today. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p>Your focus should be on completing your assignments so that you can complete them on time. Learn to solve your problems on your own. Politicians should stick to their commitments.</p>.<p>A spat with your life partner will disturb you. Don’t make any commitments at the workplace. Students should concentrate more on studies rather than spending time on social media.</p>.<p>Your health will be good and you will feel very strong emotionally and mentally. People in jobs, private offices will leave their mark with their hard work.</p>.<p>You will successfully convince your clients and get new orders or lock big deals with them. Those in the field of medicine will crack down a critical problem with smartness.</p>.<p>At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. A business meeting will be productive.</p>.<p>Work pressure will decrease. If you had issues with seniors, superiors in the past, chances are it may get sort out today. Spending time with your partner will refresh your mind.</p>.<p>There should be many opportunities to learn new skills. Conferences held at a distance could provide opportunities for wielding more responsibility than usual.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>