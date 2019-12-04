Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 04, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will win over your enemies. You may get in touch with people with far off places and this will make you financially very strong. Take care of your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may have to make difficult and tough decisions in regards to resources that are draining. Consult a closed friend or a family member to fix your marital problems.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It is a favourable day to invest in shares. Your immunity is weak and you are likely to suffer from various health issues at a time, so take care. Your prestige may increase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

After a long time, you will feel good at the workplace. Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow in business. Long term investments will be beneficial.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your guidance to your co-workers will be valuable to them, but don’t expect any appreciation. Investment in property or stock market can be done today. Be cautious while on wheels.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your focus should be on completing your assignments so that you can complete them on time. Learn to solve your problems on your own. Politicians should stick to their commitments.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A spat with your life partner will disturb you. Don’t make any commitments at the workplace. Students should concentrate more on studies rather than spending time on social media.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your health will be good and you will feel very strong emotionally and mentally. People in jobs, private offices will leave their mark with their hard work.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will successfully convince your clients and get new orders or lock big deals with them. Those in the field of medicine will crack down a critical problem with smartness.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. A business meeting will be productive.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Work pressure will decrease. If you had issues with seniors, superiors in the past, chances are it may get sort out today. Spending time with your partner will refresh your mind.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There should be many opportunities to learn new skills. Conferences held at a distance could provide opportunities for wielding more responsibility than usual.

