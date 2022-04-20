e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Pixabay
Aries

Avoid repetitive discussions on one topic. It might lead to conflicts.

Finance:- Pay attention to money, communications, and transaction.

Career:- Your words might cause misunderstanding with seniors today.

Domestic and love life:- Be very clear in your communication. avoid any conflicts.

Health:- Minor health problems are likely to occur.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus

Your level of exposure will expand. And, you will garner praise.

Finance:- Control your expenses.

Career:- Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending jobs by working single-handedly.

Domestic and love life:- Family ties with children, siblings, parents could go through a transformation.

Health:- Boost your energy levels with a refreshed mind.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Forest green

Gemini

Take baby steps for challenging projects or tasks.

Finance:- Financial transactions need to be carefully. Take note of it.

Career:- Expect additional work pressure.

Domestic and love life:- Your sacrifices in married life don't go unnoticed. You are a natural at adjusting.

Health:- Some sexual problems, chronic diseases might depress or frustrate you.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer

Stick to what you love: Planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.

Finance:- Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career:- Career change is associated with change of residence.

Domestic and love life:- Singles might find a good partner. Students will do well today.

Health:- Focus more on your fitness regime.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light green

Leo

Be adjustable and adaptable. It makes for greater happiness, peace, contentment.

Finance:- Production and manufacturing sector people will face difficulty in settling debt.

Career:- It will be a hectic day at work.

Domestic and love life:- You are very sincere in your relationship with friends and co workers.

Health:- Maintaining a distance from saturated fats will be a good idea for the sake of your health.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light yellow

Virgo

Those in politics and social sector will be highlighted.

Finance:- There will be increase in income.

Career:- Colleagues will help you in finishing pending assignments.

Domestic and love life:- Family outings, possibly a holiday together ison the cards.

Health:- Past medical issues will finally subside and bring stability in life.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra

You are truthful, diplomatic, and cautious. Your ambitions will bear fruit.

Finance:- Stock market might bring you gains. Invest in gold and silver.

Career:- Embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work.

Domestic and love life:- Spend quality time with your family members to refresh yourself.

Health:- Take care of your past injuries.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky Colour: Parrot green

Scorpio

You’re powerful enough to integrate other perspectives. Continue moving forward

Finance:- You might get gains by trading in stock market.

Career:- Your work performance will impress everyone.

Domestic and love life:- Take out time for hobbies, other interests, sport and leisure activities.

Health:- Stay fit and fresh through outdoor activities.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

Take efforts if you want to achieve fame in politics.

Finance:- Don’t rely on tips on stock market trading.

Career:- You may be organising business issues related to an inheritance or your own legacy.

Domestic and love life:- Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.

Health:- take care of your health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Savannah

Capricorn

Take the time to set benchmarks for certain career and personal initiatives.

Finance:- There is a possibility of income increase. A satisfying career life and good progress is likely.

Career:- Expect good news at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Spending time with family will bring happiness.

Health:- Calm your mind with yoga and meditation.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius

Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated.

Finance:- Experiment with developing your investment portfolio now.

Career:- use your power to attract attention to advance in career. But, beware of stiff competition.

Domestic and love life:- There will be improvement in romantic relationships. It will subside your tensions.

Health:- Maintain good health by following a proper diet.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Pisces

Express your ideas and view especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details. It will work in your favour.

Finance:- Start future planning if you are serious about buying assets.

Career:- Your hard work will pay you well. No reason to bother about sleep or rest.

Domestic and love life:- Friends and loved ones will be supportive of you during your problematic life. This will give you confidence to tackle your issues.

Health:- Take extra care of children.

Lucky number : 15

Lucky Colour : Lemon yellow

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:00 AM IST