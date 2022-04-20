Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Avoid repetitive discussions on one topic. It might lead to conflicts.
Finance:- Pay attention to money, communications, and transaction.
Career:- Your words might cause misunderstanding with seniors today.
Domestic and love life:- Be very clear in your communication. avoid any conflicts.
Health:- Minor health problems are likely to occur.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky Colour: Green
Taurus
Your level of exposure will expand. And, you will garner praise.
Finance:- Control your expenses.
Career:- Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending jobs by working single-handedly.
Domestic and love life:- Family ties with children, siblings, parents could go through a transformation.
Health:- Boost your energy levels with a refreshed mind.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky Colour: Forest green
Gemini
Take baby steps for challenging projects or tasks.
Finance:- Financial transactions need to be carefully. Take note of it.
Career:- Expect additional work pressure.
Domestic and love life:- Your sacrifices in married life don't go unnoticed. You are a natural at adjusting.
Health:- Some sexual problems, chronic diseases might depress or frustrate you.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky Colour: White
Cancer
Stick to what you love: Planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.
Finance:- Stock market trading will be profitable today.
Career:- Career change is associated with change of residence.
Domestic and love life:- Singles might find a good partner. Students will do well today.
Health:- Focus more on your fitness regime.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky Colour: Light green
Leo
Be adjustable and adaptable. It makes for greater happiness, peace, contentment.
Finance:- Production and manufacturing sector people will face difficulty in settling debt.
Career:- It will be a hectic day at work.
Domestic and love life:- You are very sincere in your relationship with friends and co workers.
Health:- Maintaining a distance from saturated fats will be a good idea for the sake of your health.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky Colour: Light yellow
Virgo
Those in politics and social sector will be highlighted.
Finance:- There will be increase in income.
Career:- Colleagues will help you in finishing pending assignments.
Domestic and love life:- Family outings, possibly a holiday together ison the cards.
Health:- Past medical issues will finally subside and bring stability in life.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky Colour: Green
Libra
You are truthful, diplomatic, and cautious. Your ambitions will bear fruit.
Finance:- Stock market might bring you gains. Invest in gold and silver.
Career:- Embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work.
Domestic and love life:- Spend quality time with your family members to refresh yourself.
Health:- Take care of your past injuries.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky Colour: Parrot green
Scorpio
You’re powerful enough to integrate other perspectives. Continue moving forward
Finance:- You might get gains by trading in stock market.
Career:- Your work performance will impress everyone.
Domestic and love life:- Take out time for hobbies, other interests, sport and leisure activities.
Health:- Stay fit and fresh through outdoor activities.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Sagittarius
Take efforts if you want to achieve fame in politics.
Finance:- Don’t rely on tips on stock market trading.
Career:- You may be organising business issues related to an inheritance or your own legacy.
Domestic and love life:- Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.
Health:- take care of your health.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky Colour: Savannah
Capricorn
Take the time to set benchmarks for certain career and personal initiatives.
Finance:- There is a possibility of income increase. A satisfying career life and good progress is likely.
Career:- Expect good news at work place.
Domestic and love life:- Spending time with family will bring happiness.
Health:- Calm your mind with yoga and meditation.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky Colour: Green
Aquarius
Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated.
Finance:- Experiment with developing your investment portfolio now.
Career:- use your power to attract attention to advance in career. But, beware of stiff competition.
Domestic and love life:- There will be improvement in romantic relationships. It will subside your tensions.
Health:- Maintain good health by following a proper diet.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky Colour: Cyan
Pisces
Express your ideas and view especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details. It will work in your favour.
Finance:- Start future planning if you are serious about buying assets.
Career:- Your hard work will pay you well. No reason to bother about sleep or rest.
Domestic and love life:- Friends and loved ones will be supportive of you during your problematic life. This will give you confidence to tackle your issues.
Health:- Take extra care of children.
Lucky number : 15
Lucky Colour : Lemon yellow
