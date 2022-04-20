Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Avoid repetitive discussions on one topic. It might lead to conflicts.

Finance:- Pay attention to money, communications, and transaction.

Career:- Your words might cause misunderstanding with seniors today.

Domestic and love life:- Be very clear in your communication. avoid any conflicts.

Health:- Minor health problems are likely to occur.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus

Your level of exposure will expand. And, you will garner praise.

Finance:- Control your expenses.

Career:- Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending jobs by working single-handedly.

Domestic and love life:- Family ties with children, siblings, parents could go through a transformation.

Health:- Boost your energy levels with a refreshed mind.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Forest green

Gemini

Take baby steps for challenging projects or tasks.

Finance:- Financial transactions need to be carefully. Take note of it.

Career:- Expect additional work pressure.

Domestic and love life:- Your sacrifices in married life don't go unnoticed. You are a natural at adjusting.

Health:- Some sexual problems, chronic diseases might depress or frustrate you.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer

Stick to what you love: Planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.

Finance:- Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career:- Career change is associated with change of residence.

Domestic and love life:- Singles might find a good partner. Students will do well today.

Health:- Focus more on your fitness regime.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light green



Leo

Be adjustable and adaptable. It makes for greater happiness, peace, contentment.

Finance:- Production and manufacturing sector people will face difficulty in settling debt.

Career:- It will be a hectic day at work.

Domestic and love life:- You are very sincere in your relationship with friends and co workers.

Health:- Maintaining a distance from saturated fats will be a good idea for the sake of your health.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light yellow

Virgo

Those in politics and social sector will be highlighted.

Finance:- There will be increase in income.

Career:- Colleagues will help you in finishing pending assignments.

Domestic and love life:- Family outings, possibly a holiday together ison the cards.

Health:- Past medical issues will finally subside and bring stability in life.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra

You are truthful, diplomatic, and cautious. Your ambitions will bear fruit.

Finance:- Stock market might bring you gains. Invest in gold and silver.

Career:- Embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work.

Domestic and love life:- Spend quality time with your family members to refresh yourself.

Health:- Take care of your past injuries.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky Colour: Parrot green

Scorpio

You’re powerful enough to integrate other perspectives. Continue moving forward

Finance:- You might get gains by trading in stock market.

Career:- Your work performance will impress everyone.

Domestic and love life:- Take out time for hobbies, other interests, sport and leisure activities.

Health:- Stay fit and fresh through outdoor activities.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Yellow



Sagittarius

Take efforts if you want to achieve fame in politics.

Finance:- Don’t rely on tips on stock market trading.

Career:- You may be organising business issues related to an inheritance or your own legacy.

Domestic and love life:- Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.

Health:- take care of your health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Savannah

Capricorn

Take the time to set benchmarks for certain career and personal initiatives.

Finance:- There is a possibility of income increase. A satisfying career life and good progress is likely.

Career:- Expect good news at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Spending time with family will bring happiness.

Health:- Calm your mind with yoga and meditation.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius

Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated.

Finance:- Experiment with developing your investment portfolio now.

Career:- use your power to attract attention to advance in career. But, beware of stiff competition.

Domestic and love life:- There will be improvement in romantic relationships. It will subside your tensions.

Health:- Maintain good health by following a proper diet.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cyan



Pisces

Express your ideas and view especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details. It will work in your favour.

Finance:- Start future planning if you are serious about buying assets.

Career:- Your hard work will pay you well. No reason to bother about sleep or rest.

Domestic and love life:- Friends and loved ones will be supportive of you during your problematic life. This will give you confidence to tackle your issues.

Health:- Take extra care of children.

Lucky number : 15

Lucky Colour : Lemon yellow

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:00 AM IST