Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business.

Taurus: Generally, you prefer to live safely. Try to finish your work before afternoon. Take care of your health.

Gemini: Today is your lucky day. Don’t lose your temper. Try to get together with people. Romantic relationships could get cosier in the evening.

Cancer: Today, try to select a task and give it your 100 per cent. There will be an increase in income. You will get honour in service.

Leo: You might get honoured by higher authorities for completing some difficult task in quick succession. Your family life will also be happy.

Virgo: You may be nervous as problems at work and home seem to be mounting. You have to take baby steps while investing in stocks.

Libra: A pleasant surprise in your life is likely today. Farmers will get good value for their crops. People who were opposing your views may turn on your side.

Scorpio: Your health needs attention. There will be support from your family members, which will reduce some of your stress or tension.

Sagittarius: You will tackle problems and come out with good results at the workplace today. Students will have a good day. In business, you will work towards financial gain.

Capricorn: Stay on the side of social justice, and you will be doing the right thing. Spend wisely as your resources will get a little tight in the near future.

Aquarius: You will see many problems getting solved on their own. Lonely people are likely to have a new romance that will most certainly end in marriage.

Pisces: You will make progress in your career, but you have to concentrate on your work to do so. Singles will find mates who are passionate and sensual.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 07:00 AM IST