Updated on: Monday, September 27, 2021, 05:25 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business.

Taurus: Generally, you prefer to live safely. Try to finish your work before afternoon. Take care of your health.

Gemini: Today is your lucky day. Don’t lose your temper. Try to get together with people. Romantic relationships could get cosier in the evening.

Cancer: Today, try to select a task and give it your 100 per cent. There will be an increase in income. You will get honour in service.

Leo: You might get honoured by higher authorities for completing some difficult task in quick succession. Your family life will also be happy.

Virgo: You may be nervous as problems at work and home seem to be mounting. You have to take baby steps while investing in stocks.

Libra: A pleasant surprise in your life is likely today. Farmers will get good value for their crops. People who were opposing your views may turn on your side.

Scorpio: Your health needs attention. There will be support from your family members, which will reduce some of your stress or tension.

Sagittarius: You will tackle problems and come out with good results at the workplace today. Students will have a good day. In business, you will work towards financial gain.

Capricorn: Stay on the side of social justice, and you will be doing the right thing. Spend wisely as your resources will get a little tight in the near future.

Aquarius: You will see many problems getting solved on their own. Lonely people are likely to have a new romance that will most certainly end in marriage.

Pisces: You will make progress in your career, but you have to concentrate on your work to do so. Singles will find mates who are passionate and sensual.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
