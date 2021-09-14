Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: There will be a need to develop and improve family and personal ties and health concerns. Money transactions and dealings need to be handled with care; So that there is no scope for misunderstandings.

Taurus: Speak diplomatically with a soft voice to others and avoid unwanted troubles. Beware of the secret enemies who may cause the loss of your hard-earned money.

Gemini: You’re beginning a phase that offers you a real chance to make progress, overcome old obstacles, reach out to new people, and alter habits of a lifetime.

Cancer: Suggestions and opinions of your partner for professional activities may prove beneficial. Fluctuations in married life may continue. You could think of buying a new vehicle.

Leo: Some rude or harsh behaviour may hurt your feelings today. You need to manage your work and spare some time for your family; otherwise, storm in a cup of tea is likely with your life partner.

Virgo: Your sustained hard work now bears fruit. Salary raises promotions are on the cards. There could be overseas travel soon. Court cases and legal matters will be in your favour.

Libra: You need to discuss problems or issues with your loved ones and then come to a conclusion. Seniors will appreciate your performance at the workplace today. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio: Your interactions with people, especially with family members/ work associates, have been enjoyable and even empowering. Your efforts are now diverted towards building up the family assets and also your wealth.

Sagittarius: Those interested in any kind of adventure sports must surely stay away from it for the time being. There may be alterations in your project work by seniors. You might make new friends.

Capricorn: Relations with peers may remain harmonious. Freelancers can expect profitable assignments. It would be best if you did not neglect your health; otherwise, you may fall sick.

Aquarius: Financial matters will get solved. Many opportunities in business will come. Your tension will get vanished. Concentrate more on ongoing projects instead of looking for a new one.

Pisces: This seems to be the right time to gain knowledge about spirituality, meditation and yoga. It shall help you concentrate better on your studies and thus improve your results in the forthcoming exams. Jobseekers will find a good job.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:25 AM IST