Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You should be ready to engage important expenditures and to spend money on the investment. Those in politics/ social sector will put their opponents in trouble with smart tactics.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You display steady affection but demand demonstration of love and romance from your partner. Matters related to love and money will rule today. Students will do well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your creativity will soar. Your friends and colleagues will be impressed by your skills and abilities. Do not hang on to old projects. Move on, and find something worth engaging.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Mental anxieties will affect your health. Seek professional help if self-destructive thoughts are running in your mind. You may have to make a sacrifice for family, loved ones.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Matters related to work or career may become to difficult to handle. Business pursuits might also meet with unwanted impediments. Keep a tab on your financial activities.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Learn to make adjustments on your part on the relationship front as it will lead to greater happiness, peace and contentment. Your enemies may try to put you in trouble.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your particularity of completing assignments in time will get appreciated by seniors in your profession. Those suffering from injuries or illness will get recovered.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your debating skills will be appreciated by others. Your confidence will improve. You will become more assertive. Singles may meet someone interesting. Love is in the air.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Big and life-changing opportunities are on the cards. Find the resources to materialize your desires. Listen to your friend's advice, it may prove beneficial in the future.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in a relationship will be at their romantic best. People in politics, the social sector will have a successful day. Stress is likely to reduce. You may find a better job.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Act discreetly and do not get carried away too quickly when it comes to business. You are likely to be in a restless mood. Financial decisions need to be taken with care.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Seniors may be appreciative of your efforts and initiatives. Constantly updating your skills and learning about new developments in your field will be productive.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in