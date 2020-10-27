Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You should be ready to engage important expenditures and to spend money on the investment. Those in politics/ social sector will put their opponents in trouble with smart tactics.</p>.<p>You display steady affection but demand demonstration of love and romance from your partner. Matters related to love and money will rule today. Students will do well.</p>.<p>Your creativity will soar. Your friends and colleagues will be impressed by your skills and abilities. Do not hang on to old projects. Move on, and find something worth engaging.</p>.<p>Mental anxieties will affect your health. Seek professional help if self-destructive thoughts are running in your mind. You may have to make a sacrifice for family, loved ones.</p>.<p>Matters related to work or career may become to difficult to handle. Business pursuits might also meet with unwanted impediments. Keep a tab on your financial activities.</p>.<p>Learn to make adjustments on your part on the relationship front as it will lead to greater happiness, peace and contentment. Your enemies may try to put you in trouble.</p>.<p>Your particularity of completing assignments in time will get appreciated by seniors in your profession. Those suffering from injuries or illness will get recovered.</p>.<p>Your debating skills will be appreciated by others. Your confidence will improve. You will become more assertive. Singles may meet someone interesting. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>Big and life-changing opportunities are on the cards. Find the resources to materialize your desires. Listen to your friend's advice, it may prove beneficial in the future.</p>.<p>Those in a relationship will be at their romantic best. People in politics, the social sector will have a successful day. Stress is likely to reduce. You may find a better job.</p>.<p>Act discreetly and do not get carried away too quickly when it comes to business. You are likely to be in a restless mood. Financial decisions need to be taken with care.</p>.<p>Seniors may be appreciative of your efforts and initiatives. Constantly updating your skills and learning about new developments in your field will be productive.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>