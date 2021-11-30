Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 30, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from the authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours and rise to a powerful and lucrative position.

Taurus: You will own an average financial position and will add on a property. Hard work will give you victorious ventures. A close friend can serve you as a valuable sounding board.

Gemini: Progress is foreseen on the business front. Those in the field of politics may have a favourable day. Travelling will freshen up your mood. Stay connected to your loved ones.

Cancer: Be careful regarding your relationship with your superior and do not argue with the boss. Domestic problems are likely to crop up today. Also, avoid arguing with your spouse.

Leo: Your mind will wander and you would find it difficult to focus on your work. Try to distract yourself from negative thoughts. Take a break and relax for a while. Don't eat junk.

Virgo: You will feel so positive and uplifted that everything seems perfect as if you are really tapping into great spiritual blessings. You can gain some money through speculation.

Libra: You may need to go back to the drawing board and rework certain plans in order to make them more feasible. Those in the field of sports/ music may have a disappointing day.

Scorpio: Stock market trading will prove beneficial as it will open the door of progress for you. A prize or an award is on the way for some of the natives. Your hard work will pay off.

Sagittarius: Those in the field of politics or the social sector are likely to get misunderstood by their higher authorities. This is a favourable day in terms of finance. Health will be fine.

Capricorn: You will be in an optimistic mood and will want to work on projects that allow your creativity to come forth. Your life partner will support you and your ideas. Drive safely.



Aquarius: Students may come across new opportunities for higher education. Stick to your diet in order to stay healthy. Be confident about your potential. Keep a positive mindset.

Pisces: Be prepared with relevant information as seniors or potential business partners will pay close attention to your ability to grasp nuances. Those in the retail business will do well.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 08:01 AM IST