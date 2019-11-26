Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 26, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>The feel-good factor in your life comes through the positive and loving vibes you share with your loved ones. Those associated with the steel industry will get surprising news.</p>.<p>By taking charge of your life and coming across as someone reliable, you will succeed in gaining the respect and admiration of your colleagues and seniors.</p>.<p>With the of your co-worker, you will be able to complete the projects on time. Your name and fame are going to rise soon. You will be in the good books of your seniors and bosses.</p>.<p>Don’t spend money on unwanted things and make sure that money doesn’t make you irrational. Those in the field of sports and politics should not waste their time on unreliable people.</p>.<p>After a long time you are going to feel good at the workplace. Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business.</p>.<p>Be extra careful about your pending projects today. Politicians and those in the social sector should put their best foot forward to make a stronghold in their respective fields.</p>.<p>It is the time for a huge promotion, a career jump or even the advancement of a business idea or concept. Step up and get ready to swing, because your life is about to take great turns.</p>.<p>Be cautious about money matters and don’t overspend. Think twice before you talk as you are likely to hurt others today. Don’t trust strangers as there is also an element of deceit.</p>.<p>Confidence level will increase. Subordinates will help you with new projects. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business is likely. Try to save money for the future.</p>.<p>You may develop some new hobbies. Parties, get-togethers and dining out are on the cards. Family life is going to improve. Mentally, you will be at peace.</p>.<p>Today romantic relationship may be tense. Try to keep your partner happy and understand his/her feelings. A newborn will bring joy and comfort.</p>.<p>Those who are planning to start a new business will make good contacts which will help them in future. People in the agricultural sector will do well today. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>