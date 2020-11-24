Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will get success in some of your important works by your hard work and valour. There will be an inflow of money from various sources. Love life will be okay.</p>.<p>Do not waste your time and potential, learn a new skill, it will benefit you in the future. Whatever doubts you have in terms of work will get over today. Students will do well.</p>.<p>Romance is in the air. Do not lose your calm. Keep the faith, the bad phase will pass too. You need to find ways to relax. Your creative abilities will help you grow.</p>.<p>Guard against being too over-confident or complacent. Bouncing off ideas to close associates, they might promote your ideas. Career is likely to boost. Don't neglect health.</p>.<p>A love affair with a co-worker is likely to begin. Romance is in the air for those who are in a relationship. Your complex moods may create problems. Promotion is on the cards.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off the gear. Be careful while making financial decisions for your home and business. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>You may find new contacts who will help in establishing in new business. You will have a stress free, relaxing day. Career is likely to boost. Take care of your parents' health.</p>.<p>Business will gain more stability. Those in the field of politics and social sector will make good progress. Avoid spending money on unwanted things. Use money wisely.</p>.<p>Your ideas will get accepted at work. Business people will progress well. Family life will be less stressful and more blissful. Writers will have a good day.</p>.<p>Don’t lose your temper while travelling. Be careful with your finances. Diplomacy and tact will win. Tensions and stress will disturb your mental state. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Political and legal matters may get over today. Tackle your problems on your own. Your love life will be happy and joyful. New job offers will put you in confusion.</p>.<p>You will connect with influential people. The career will go smooth. You will refurnish your house. Avoid bad company. Your kids would demand your attention.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>