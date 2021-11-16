e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 04:07 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: You won’t face any difficulty today. There will be success in politics, social work and the workplace. Your public relations skills will be put to use.

Taurus: Past misunderstandings will get over. You will get a chance to convince your clients about your business. Travelling is likely today.

Gemini: You tend to be very people-oriented and involved in many projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be generous. Be careful while driving.

Cancer: You are particular in your work that will impress your officers. In sports, new chances can come your way. You will get many business opportunities.

Leo: You need to listen to the views of your colleagues, or they might feel you are not giving them as much importance. Travel plans will be made.

Virgo: You will have great interactions with family members and work associates. They will be empowering for you. You will have an increase in income.

Libra: Bachelors may get involved with people from a different culture and, if not careful, will get hurt emotionally in the process. Be mindful of your ego.

Scorpio: You may face some tough and exciting events ahead, but you would love this kind of new challenge. Don’t discuss family matters loudly.

Sagittarius: Misunderstanding with colleagues will get over after office hours. Family matters will create some tension around you. Avoid overconfidence in business.

Capricorn: Today is a hard-working day for you. Try to complete your assignments early as possible, or the evening may become very stressful.

Aquarius: Writers will have a great day. There will be an increase in income. Your energy levels will rise. Those in the pharmacy business will do well.

Pisces: Use your talents in business, and you will gain profit you had never expected. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea. Avoid junk food.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 06:00 AM IST
