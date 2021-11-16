Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You won’t face any difficulty today. There will be success in politics, social work and the workplace. Your public relations skills will be put to use.

Taurus: Past misunderstandings will get over. You will get a chance to convince your clients about your business. Travelling is likely today.

Gemini: You tend to be very people-oriented and involved in many projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be generous. Be careful while driving.

Cancer: You are particular in your work that will impress your officers. In sports, new chances can come your way. You will get many business opportunities.

Leo: You need to listen to the views of your colleagues, or they might feel you are not giving them as much importance. Travel plans will be made.

Virgo: You will have great interactions with family members and work associates. They will be empowering for you. You will have an increase in income.

Libra: Bachelors may get involved with people from a different culture and, if not careful, will get hurt emotionally in the process. Be mindful of your ego.

Scorpio: You may face some tough and exciting events ahead, but you would love this kind of new challenge. Don’t discuss family matters loudly.

Sagittarius: Misunderstanding with colleagues will get over after office hours. Family matters will create some tension around you. Avoid overconfidence in business.

Capricorn: Today is a hard-working day for you. Try to complete your assignments early as possible, or the evening may become very stressful.

Aquarius: Writers will have a great day. There will be an increase in income. Your energy levels will rise. Those in the pharmacy business will do well.

Pisces: Use your talents in business, and you will gain profit you had never expected. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea. Avoid junk food.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 06:00 AM IST