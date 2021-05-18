Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Legal issues may arise today and need your complete attention. You might feel that you have lost the support of people, and you might end up feeling alone and depressed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Today, moon's position shows gain and benefits through the parents’ home and domestic life. You make all the right moves and are ultra-efficient at work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You will get the opportunity to spend time with your family. This is an ideal time to invest in property. Do not get into speculative trading unless you know what you are doing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Expression of love and emotions will successfully move your beloved's heart. If you are still single then this is the right time to pursue a suitable partner to establish an emotional relationship.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Some misunderstandings in between you and your associates might occur. Due to lack of mental peace and concentration, you might experience some obstacles and hindrances at work.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You might be working harder for extra income. Taking on more work than you can handle, getting lost in the details and organisation are necessary to keep your daily life running smoothly.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will feel confident and excitement in your work, which makes you to aim for better things in life. Business ventures will also be possible. Romance is in the air.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You may have finest flow of income. Sudden and unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. You may reap excellent financial benefits for you past and present performances.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You will be intellectually and morally uplifted. You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. For some meritorious deeds you may receive public honours.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
The most unpromising situation can suddenly transform into a unique opportunity. Do not try to control your partner's behaviour, it will backfire on you.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Being proactive will help you increase your sphere of influence at work. In politics and social sector you have to take important steps to come into picture so that people can know you more.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Certain events could make you nostalgic and you may be ready to reach out and mend fences with a loved one. There are possibilities that your name may get recommended for important project or mission.