Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

It's time to focus on studies and career.

Finance: Apply for a vehicle or housing loan.

Career: People from education, real estate backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career oriented courses. Getting a job is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, skin, ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Seek advice of family members to make decisions.

Finance: Prioritise your health and personality.

Career: People from networking, journalism, entertainment, stock market will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Try your best to spend time with your family and children.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Think twice before helping anyone financially.

Career: People from astrology, education, insurance fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Invest in property or for education abroad.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, eye/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today your all wishes will come true.

Finance: Expenses on health, communication items, and spouse are indicated.

Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature, and publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: People awaiting permissions will be granted the same. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Do proper research on investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated.

Career: People from finance, HR agencies, medical fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from skin/throat problems or coughing.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

You may feel dissatisfied with your career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health, and education.

Career: People from communication and entertainment fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Consider meditation or plan a pilgrimage trip. Spend time with children.

Health: Today will be a healthy day for you.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Care must be taken as things are not supposed to go in your favor.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.

Career: Take expert advice for any decisions. People from insurance, occult science, finance sector will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House or vehicle repairing is indicated. Students may not be able to focus on studies.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle / sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education and business are indicated.

Career: People from networking, occult science, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain or cough problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.

Finance: Recover your blocked money. Seek insurance maturity.

Career: People from networking, literature, publication fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload. People seeking job will finally get a job.

Health: You may suffer from throat, eye pain, lumbar pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Relieve yourself from all your problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment are indicated.

Career: People from medical, event management, sports sector will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people may enjoy with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, throat ache, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully as some damage / injury is indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice before helping anyone financially.

Career: People from STEM, education, finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems. Surgery or operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations, reunions, and partying.

Finance: Expenses on some celebration and parties are indicated.

Career: People from event management, journalism, publication backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot. Married couples may enjoy romantic date or honeymoon.

Health: Overall health will be fine. However, you may suffer from normal cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:59 PM IST