Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
It's time to focus on studies and career.
Finance: Apply for a vehicle or housing loan.
Career: People from education, real estate backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career oriented courses. Getting a job is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, skin, ear problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Seek advice of family members to make decisions.
Finance: Prioritise your health and personality.
Career: People from networking, journalism, entertainment, stock market will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Try your best to spend time with your family and children.
Health: You may suffer from throat infection.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.
Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Think twice before helping anyone financially.
Career: People from astrology, education, insurance fields will find success.
Domestic & love life: Invest in property or for education abroad.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, eye/breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today your all wishes will come true.
Finance: Expenses on health, communication items, and spouse are indicated.
Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature, and publication backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: People awaiting permissions will be granted the same. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Do proper research on investments.
Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated.
Career: People from finance, HR agencies, medical fields will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from skin/throat problems or coughing.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
You may feel dissatisfied with your career.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health, and education.
Career: People from communication and entertainment fields will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Consider meditation or plan a pilgrimage trip. Spend time with children.
Health: Today will be a healthy day for you.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Care must be taken as things are not supposed to go in your favor.
Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.
Career: Take expert advice for any decisions. People from insurance, occult science, finance sector will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: House or vehicle repairing is indicated. Students may not be able to focus on studies.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain or chest pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Handle / sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.
Finance: Expenses on education and business are indicated.
Career: People from networking, occult science, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.
Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain or cough problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.
Finance: Recover your blocked money. Seek insurance maturity.
Career: People from networking, literature, publication fields will find success.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload. People seeking job will finally get a job.
Health: You may suffer from throat, eye pain, lumbar pain, knee pain.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Relieve yourself from all your problems.
Finance: Expenses on medical treatment are indicated.
Career: People from medical, event management, sports sector will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people may enjoy with their family.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, throat ache, or skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Drive carefully as some damage / injury is indicated.
Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice before helping anyone financially.
Career: People from STEM, education, finance backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems. Surgery or operation is also indicated.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations, reunions, and partying.
Finance: Expenses on some celebration and parties are indicated.
Career: People from event management, journalism, publication backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot. Married couples may enjoy romantic date or honeymoon.
Health: Overall health will be fine. However, you may suffer from normal cough.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
