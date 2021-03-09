Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Health needs attention. Your mental health needs attention too. Mood swings and stress are likely to occur. Increased work pressure may lead to confusion. Avoid junk food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may face hurdles, but if you keep going you are likely to succeed. You have the strength and stamina to move ahead. You may be able to diffuse a difficult situation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will tackle the professional front efficiently. Art, theatre, writing, any creative pursuit, could interest and inspire you. Loved ones may help solve a domestic issue.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You need to take your life seriously, get rid of the careless attitude, especially on the professional front. Your kind nature will win everybody's heart. Spend wisely.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those in the social or political sector may enjoy the spotlight. Invest in commodities. A good day for people in the film industry. Recovery of debt is likely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be back to work and achievements with a definite bang. You will get a chance to work with bright and like-minded people. Your confidence will boost.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position and explore every investment opportunity. Material, creative needs will be fulfilled.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions. On the business front, do not hurry, make sensible decisions. Take care of finances. Don't neglect health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

This is the formidable phase in which you push ahead hard and true. You are all fired up and are greeted with success in all your activities. Travelling is on the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The business will gain stability. Those in the political or social sector will make good progress. Avoid spending money on unwanted things. Health needs care.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your popularity among your friends will soar. Wedding bells may ring for those who are unmarried. You need to be on your toes. Learn to forgive and forget.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There will be gains through speculation. Trading too will lead to benefits. Stay away from illegal activities. Take care of your health. Avoid eating junk food.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in