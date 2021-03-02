Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may feel satisfied with the hard work and efforts you have put in order to get success. Those in politics and the social sector will be guided by their supporters.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You need to concentrate on domestic matters more, your lack of attention may give rise to quarrels at home. Stay away from alcohol and unhealthy food.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Negligence while handling important communication may cost your job. Tiredness, boredom might dampen your spirits. Take a break from your busy schedule.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Competition is there in every sector, so you need to pull up your socks and work hard. Luck will follow you. Writers will do well. Take care of your health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will share a good rapport with seniors and supervisors. At work, you will get full co-operation from superiors. A marked growth in your career is indicated.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

People who are feeling a little restless and bored should be gratified to find that job routines are being changed. New responsibilities will be delegated to you.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. Pharma and food business will do well.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your involvement at work and office projects will increase. Family life will be peaceful. Romantic relationship is likely to improve. Drive cautiously.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today, those who are in the field of technology will be in great demand. You will show your full potential at work. Singles may find their right match.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Travelling is on the cards. You may hear a piece of bad news. You may face minor challenges/ hurdles while completing assignments. Drive with care.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The responsibilities at both, work and domestic front are likely to increase, but you will manage both pretty well. Those in the film industry will do well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You might get sanction from authorities on your project, now your focus must be on how to implement plans and take the project forward. Love is in the air.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in