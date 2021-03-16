Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in politics or the social sector may face some challenges from their opponents. Stay away from speculative activities. Family's support will boost your confidence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Business expansion is on the cards. Discuss your ideas with co-workers before implementing them. Avoid making emotionally-driven decisions as they will go wrong.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will find new job opportunities. You may make new contacts and may form a close, strong bond among one of them. Your focus is now on your goals, keep it up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may feel lonely and isolated. You may be bogged down by nervousness. Try to indulge in your favourite hobbies. Step out, meet your friends. Avoid junk food.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will enjoy this day to it's fullest. You might have to compromise at the workplace. Gains and losses will be part of the game in shares. Cut down your expenses.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Job assignments can be completed in time. You may face hurdles while completing your projects. Those in the field of music will be guided well by a maestro.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

If you keep doing the same things, you are going to get the same results. Stop and take some time to re-group, re-focus and re-connect. Someone special may come in life.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Those in the political and social sector may face some obstacles. You may think of changing your profession. Business people may think of starting a new venture.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in business will be eagerly looking at the many lucrative opportunities open to you. Success will follow you. Domestic life will be happy and harmonious.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You need someone who shares your responsibilities and supports you on the professional as well as personal front. It's time to take bold steps against your opponents.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You need to organise your funds properly so that financial problems don't affect your domestic life. Business people may have a tough day. Stay away from illegal activities.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Minor health problems are foreseen. You may feel excited and sporty at the workplace. Take some time out for your family, pay attention to their needs and feelings.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in