Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
On the career front, your ambitions will increase. You would aim to reach new heights. But make sure that you don't run blindly behind your dreams. Keep patience and work hard. Married life may hit a rough patch.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your focus at the workplace will increase which will help you in achieving your goals. Workload will increase tremendously and might affect your family life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You may get a promotion, an increment is also on the cards. Today, you would be able to solve a dispute which was going on for a long time. Romantic relationship will be fine.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your seniors will have a lot of expectations from you, don't let them down. Those in the field of banking and financial sector are likely to commit mistakes which will create bigger problems for you. Pay attention to your family life.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Do not push yourself to the extent that it affects your wellbeing. Avoid junk food. Do not attend any kind of social events or a gathering. Take proper rest. Try to spend more time with your loved ones.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your interest in the field of arts will increase. You may develop a new hobby. All the luxuries and lavishness around you would attract you. On the work front, keep up with the good work as you are likely to get much-needed recognition.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Business professionals may face certain stiffness from rivals. Those in the field of business are likely to suffer financial loss. Your ambitions may soon bear fruit. Be cautious on the professional front.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Primary steps related to your on-going projects may get into completion. Your team members will give you much-needed support if in case you land up in a problem or a difficult situation at the workplace.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your partner will handle you and your problems wisely. You may think of changing your job or the profession. Love, family, good friends will give you happiness. Your romantic life will bloom.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will spread happiness where ever you will go. You will cheer up others with your conversation. Be very careful while signing a legal document or paper.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will become more dutiful on the domestic front. Matters related to love and money will keep you busy. Students will do well. You may buy a new dress or a luxury product.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will be kind and strict with your children at the same time. Litigation could end in your favour. Your spouse/ lover will appreciate your love, romance and loyalty.